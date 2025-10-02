Cardinals try to bounce back from close losses when they face woeful, winless Titans

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are struggling a bit these days, losing consecutive games in gut-wrenching fashion on…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are struggling a bit these days, losing consecutive games in gut-wrenching fashion on a pair of last-season field goals.

The Tennessee Titans are in even worse shape.

The woeful Titans (0-4) travel to face the Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday having lost 10 straight games dating to last season. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward — who was the No. 1 overall pick back in April — has taken his lumps. Tennessee is coming off a 26-0 loss to Houston and the Titans are averaging less than 13 points per game.

Even so, the Cardinals aren’t in much of a position to take any team lightly.

“I talked to the team today, not to slight college football, but this is not a 0-4 college football team that has no chance of winning,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “Everybody in the NFL has a chance to win every game. They’ve got really good players, really good coaches.”

Still, things are pretty dire in Tennessee.

Titans second-year coach Brian Callahan is on the hot seat with a 3-18 record. Ward and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons voiced their frustration after last week’s loss.

The reality is if things don’t change soon, there could be a significant shakeup. Titans offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler said it doesn’t have to get to the point.

“This thing can flip just like that,” he said. “I know that’s on us as a team to keep pushing forward until we get that moment of where it flips.”

Second-half woes

The Titans had leads in the second half of each of their first two games and trailed 6-0 going into the fourth quarter last week. They’ve been outscored 47-10 in the fourth quarter alone. Simmons said defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson told them they had two missed tackles in the first half compared to 35 in the second half.

“It’s the reason why I come in and say we are right there,” Simmons said. “It’s just a small thing we can fix that going to help us win a football game.”

Murray’s legs

The Cardinals are a team that likes to run the ball, but their running back room has taken huge injury hits over the past two weeks.

Veteran James Conner went down with a season-ending foot injury against the 49ers on Sept. 21. Second-string back Trey Benson hurt his knee last Thursday against the Seahawks and was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four weeks.

That leaves Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and Bam Knight as the three options in the backfield. Quarterback Kyler Murray might consider taking matters into his own hands.

He has run for 148 yards this season, averaging nearly six yards per carry.

“I remember he took my ankles from me one time,” Simmons said. “So it’s one of the things when you get him in space and if you let him get out of the pocket, he can hurt your defense.”

Rookie learning curve

Yes, Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft after throwing a Division I-record 158 touchdown passes in college. But playing in the NFL is a different level and Ward has been busy learning as much as possible. Now he’s coming off his worst game yet after Callahan handed over the offensive play-calling to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

They get another game working together Sunday and Ward said his biggest adjustment has been understanding that every NFL game will be close, especially in the fourth quarter.

“No matter where it’s going to a shootout or it’s going to be a 6-6 ballgame, we always have a chance to win the football game at the end of the game majority of the time,” Ward said. “So just always preparing myself that it is always going to be the fourth-quarter game.”

Slow starts

Arizona’s offense has been brutal during the first half of their two losses, getting just a field goal each time.

The Cardinals recovered in the second half in both games to make it close, but fighting from behind every week is not a great way to live in the NFL.

“We have to come out faster,” Murray said. “Honestly, I wish I could tell you what it was as far as in the moment and even hindsight. We have to show up to the stadium ready to play because it’s kind of putting us behind the eight ball against the good defenses that we’ve played so far. It won’t suffice going forward.”

___

AP Pro Football Writer Teresa Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.