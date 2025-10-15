Cardinals rookie DT Walter Nolen III closer to NFL debut after team opens practice window

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have opened the practice window for rookie defensive tackle Walter Nolen III as…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have opened the practice window for rookie defensive tackle Walter Nolen III as he works to return from a calf injury, giving him 21 days to be reinstated to the active roster.

The first-round pick started the season on the physically unable to perform list after getting hurt just before training camp began in July. The former Ole Miss star was the No. 16 overall selection in April.

Second-year defensive tackle Darius Robinson also returned to the practice field on Wednesday after missing the past two games with a pectoral injury. Tight end Travis Vokolek (neck) was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

The Cardinals (2-4) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) on Sunday.

