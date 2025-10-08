Cardinals QB Kyler Murray sits out of Wednesday’s practice because of a foot injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a foot injury he suffered…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a foot injury he suffered in a 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said he would “take it day by day” with Murray’s health throughout the week.

The team’s backup is veteran Jacoby Brissett, who has played in 89 games, including 53 starts over 10 seasons with the Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Browns and Commanders.

Murray hasn’t missed a game since 2023, when he returned after missing roughly 11 months with a torn ACL. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is completing 68.3% of his passes this season for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Cardinals rank 30th in the league with 170.2 yards passing per game.

Murray was hurt in the second half of the Cardinals’ embarrassing collapse against the Titans. He missed two plays late in the third quarter while getting treatment, but returned to finish the game with a noticeable limp at times.

Arizona had a 21-6 lead early in the fourth quarter against the Titans, but made several critical mistakes down the stretch to cough up the advantage. The Cardinals have lost three games in a row — all on last-second field goals.

It’s been a tumultuous week for the Cardinals, who also fined Gannon $100,000 after his heated sideline confrontation with running back Emari Demercado in the Titans game. The running back had an unforced fumble — dropping the ball before crossing into the end zone — negating a 72-yard touchdown run that would have given the Cardinals a 28-6 lead.

Gannon said on Monday that he apologized to Demercado and the team.

Arizona (2-3) travels to face the Indianapolis Colts (4-1) on Sunday.

