Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out vs. Packers, will miss 2nd straight game with foot injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his second straight game with a foot injury.

Murray was on the team’s inactive list that was released prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Veteran Jacoby Brissett will start in Murray’s place.

The 28-year-old Murray was limited during practice this week and listed as questionable on Friday.

Brissett played well for the Cardinals last Sunday in his first start of the season, completing 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cardinals are off next week and don’t have another game until they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 3.

