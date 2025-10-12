Cardinals put Kyler Murray on inactive list against Colts, giving Jacoby Brissett the start

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after being placed on…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after being placed on the inactive list before the game.

Murray has been dealing with an injured foot. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited participant in Friday’s lighter workout. Murray had not missed a game since 2023.

With Murray out, longtime veteran Jacoby Brissett will start for the Cardinals (2-3). Brissett started for most of two seasons with the Colts in 2017, when Andrew Luck missed the entire season with a shoulder injury, and in 2019 after Luck’s sudden retirement.

Murray was injured in the second half of Arizona’s embarrassing 22-21 loss to Tennessee. He missed two plays late in the third quarter while getting treatment, but he returned to finish the game with a noticeable limp at times.

On Wednesday, coach Jonathan Gannon said he would “take it day by day” with Murray and the decision whether to play him as the Cardinals try to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brissett has started 53 of his 89 career games in 10 seasons with the Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Brown and Commanders.

The Colts on Sunday deactivated quarterback Anthony Richardson, who lost the starting job to Daniel Jones in training camp. A team spokesman said Richardson, the No. 4 draft pick in 2023, suffered an eye injury during pregame warmups. Rookie Riley Leonard will serve as Indy’s backup.

The Colts announced about 30 minutes before kickoff that starting cornerback Charvarius Ward was ruled out of the game after suffering a concussion during pregame warmups. No additional details were immediately available.

