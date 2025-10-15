Canales non-committal on who’ll start at RB vs. Jets; Dowdle, Hubbard taking it all in stride

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle said he isn’t concerned about if he’ll start or who’ll…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle said he isn’t concerned about if he’ll start or who’ll see the bulk of the carries on Sunday against the New York Jets.

He understands the situation.

Dowdle is coming off two career games in which he racked up 389 yards on the ground and 473 yards from scrimmage. But Chuba Hubbard is set to return this week from a calf injury after missing two games.

Hubbard has been the team’s starting running back the past two seasons. He earned a $33 million contract after rushing for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 TDs in 2024.

Panthers coach Dave Canales hasn’t said who is going to start this weekend. But he made it clear Dowdle will have a chance to have a big impact as the Panthers (3-3) look to earn their first road win this season.

“I think he’s earned everything that he’s done in the last two weeks,” Canales said of Dowdle. “He’s earned the right to help this team, and he will. We’ll find a way to do that. How we do that specifically, I don’t wanna really share those details of it.”

Dowdle shrugged off talk of who’ll be the primary ball carrier.

“It’s all up to the coaches about what goes on,” Dowdle said. “Obviously Chuba’s been here and he’s got his contract and things like that, and it’s been his team from the jump, so you got to just take all that into account for sure.”

Dowdle ran for 23 times for 206 yards against the Miami Dolphins, then dominated his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, for 183 yards on the ground on 30 carries.

Dowdle acknowledged there’s definitely something to be said about the importance of a running back getting into a rhythm as the game goes on, but added that he doesn’t think that will be an issue in Carolina. He was quick to point out that he cramped up in the fourth quarter of the past two home games, so having others who can handle the load will help.

Trevor Etienne has been his primary backup the past two games, although DeeJay Dallas has seen time, too.

“The way I think we’ll do it, I don’t think it’ll be hard to get into a rhythm at all, especially the way those guys blocking up front,” Dowdle said.

Both running backs have been in this situation before.

Hubbard found himself in a split-back system in 2022 in Carolina when he shared reps with D’Onta Foreman, while Dowdle found himself splitting carries with Ezekiel Elliott early last season with the Cowboys.

Hubbard knows the running-back playing time is clearly the topic of the week connected to the team, but he’s not concerning himself too much with how things will shake out against the Jets, who are ranked 23rd in the league in run defense, allowing 130 yards per game.

The two share a friendship, and Hubbard has regularly been the first one to congratulate Dowdle on the sideline when he comes off the field following a big run.

“Rico has done an amazing job,” Hubbard said. “He’s showing his best with the opportunity that he has been given. I know he will do that over and over again this season.”

As for his own desire to recapture the starting job, Hubbard said his focus is on what is best for the team.

“I mean in all honesty, all my career, all I know is work, work, work,” Hubbard said. “That’s what I pride myself on regardless of the situation that’s going on around me. I control what I control. Obviously the biggest thing for me is winning games and however that looks and whatever that takes, I’m all in.”

Notes: Outside linebacker Pat Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a lower back injury, Canales said. Jones played the entire game on Sunday against the Cowboys, but started to feel pain the following day and went to see the medical staff. Canales would not say who’ll start in Jones’ spot moving forward.

