Bye week gives the Packers a chance to sort out their special-teams problems

With the season nearly one-quarter of the way done, the Green Bay Packers have reason to believe they possess a championship-caliber offense and defense.

Special teams? That’s a different story.

Breakdowns in the area of the game the Packers call “we-fense” have helped cost them victories each of the last two weeks. Those special-teams issues help explain why the Packers (2-1-1) fell out of the NFC North lead heading into their bye week.

“I think if we can just clean up those catastrophic errors — which, you know, that’s a big ‘if’ — we’ll be in a lot better spot,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said this week.

Green Bay’s traditional struggles in special teams started well before LaFleur’s arrival in 2019, but a couple of big plays the last two weeks have made the issue more glaring.

The Packers led the Dallas Cowboys 13-0 on Sunday when Brandon McManus’ extra-point attempt was blocked and returned to the opposite end zone, turning a potential 14-0 lead into a 13-2 margin. The game ended in a 40-all tie.

One week earlier, the Packers were tied with the Browns when McManus had a 43-yard field goal blocked in the final minute, setting the stage for Cleveland to win 13-10 on Andre Szmyt’s 55-yard kick as time expired.

“Points are at a premium in this league,” McManus said after the Cowboys game. “Every time I go on the field, I expect to make it. It sucks it happened again.”

Green Bay’s special-teams issues were apparent even before those two blocks. The Packers committed multiple penalties on special teams against the Browns and in a 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia noted that the nature of special teams makes penalties more impactful.

“You get a penalty on offense, you’re going to get another down to make up for it,” Bisaccia said before the Cowboys game. “You get a penalty on defense, they’re going to move it a little bit but you’re going to get another down. For us, you get a one-play mentality. You get one shot at being good at what you’re asked to do so it becomes a bigger penalty, usually, within the course of the game.”

The Packers also haven’t gotten big plays from their return units, where they’ve been relying on youth with punt returner Jayden Reed on injured reserve and two-time All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon focusing more on defense as the team’s No. 1 cornerback.

Rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden has returned a team-high six punts this season for an average of just 4.7 yards. Rookie third-round selection Savion Williams has averaged 24.4 yards on his seven kickoff returns.

Golden said he had never returned punts at any level before this season, though he’s confident in his ability to handle the assignment.

“I feel good back there just because if I can get the ball in my hands, I know I can make something happen,” Golden said last week. “It’s all about making smart decisions.”

LaFleur said he feels good about the potential both rookies have as returners. He noted how well they have done in practice.

“I get it, a game’s a little bit different than practice,” LaFleur said. “Especially when you’re catching kicks because in practice nobody’s going to blow you up and then in the game. … We’ve got a lot of confidence in both those guys and belief that they’re going to continue to get better and better.”

Green Bay’s special-teams concerns are particularly notable because they’ve looked like a Super Bowl contender in just about every other facet.

The offense was bad at Cleveland but otherwise has been exceptional. Green Bay’s defense had a major letdown against Dallas, but it didn’t allow a touchdown before the fourth quarter in its three other games.

But the offense has been playing without Reed, wide receiver Christian Watson, guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Zach Tom due to injuries. The defense has lost tackle Devonte Wyatt, who is week to week after hurting his knee at Dallas.

That reduces the margin for error on special teams.

Green Bay does have a major weapon in Daniel Whelan, who ranks third in the league in punting average. And McManus showed his reliability Sunday by kicking a 53-yard field goal at the end of regulation and a tying 34-yarder on the game’s final play.

Now it’s a matter of providing better protection on McManus’ kicks. LaFleur believes the Packers may have found a way to fix things after that extra-point block.

“I’m confident that we shuffled around some personnel,” LaFleur said, “and it looks a lot cleaner right now.”

