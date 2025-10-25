Buffalo Bills activate rookie CB Hairston off IR and promote S Poyer, DT Phillips off practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills activated rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston off injured reserve on Saturday, a day…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills activated rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston off injured reserve on Saturday, a day before they play at the Carolina Panthers.

Hairston is a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky, who has been sidelined since spraining his right knee a week into training camp in July. The 22-year-old is noted for his speed, and was competing with veteran Tre’Davious White for a starting job opposite Christian Benford before getting hurt.

Hairston only resumed practicing this week as the Bills (4-2) returned from their bye break. Buffalo had the option to wait three weeks before deciding whether to activate the player.

In other moves, Buffalo promoted safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the practice squad to be eligible to play Sunday. The two are veterans with previous experience in Buffalo, and were signed to the practice squad prior to the season opener.

Poyer was promoted for a second straight outing, and the move comes after the Bills placed starting safety Taylor Rapp on IR because of a knee injury.

Phillips was promoted for a maximum third time, meaning he’ll have to be signed to the active roster to appear in another regular-season game with Buffalo this season. His promotion comes with starter DaQuan Jones (ankle) already ruled out for a second straight outing.

Buffalo is on a two-game skid, and also welcoming back veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and edge rusher Michael Hoecht after both completed serving six-game NFL suspensions for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

