Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete is doing fine after medical episode at practice

The Associated Press

October 1, 2025, 1:01 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete was in stable condition after experiencing a medical episode during the team’s walk-through practice Wednesday, and coach Todd Bowles later said he was primarily dehydrated.

Team medical personnel attended to Peete, who was responsive and coherent before being transported for further medical evaluations.

Bowles said Peete is “doing fine” and still undergoing tests.

Peete is in his third season with the Buccaneers.

