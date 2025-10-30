Buccaneers hope to get injured players back soon as tough stretch awaits after a bye week

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame several injuries to key players and kept winning in the first…

That can only help them when the games mean the most.

The Buccaneers (6-2) have a two-game lead in the division at their bye-week break. All those injuries allowed more players opportunities to get on the field, improving Tampa Bay’s depth and providing coaches a chance to learn what some of the backups and reserves can do in meaningful games.

“We’ve had, obviously, a lot of people that have played and contributed to this team and we’re going to need everybody down the home stretch,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “Taking away the fact that we’re leading the division right now, but it’s not close to being over. The real football starts for us right after the bye week, but it couldn’t have come at a better time to rest up.”

The four-time defending NFC South champions entered the season with bigger aspirations. They haven’t reached the conference championship game since Tom Brady led them to a Super Bowl title in 2020. The goal is to make a deep run in the playoffs.

It won’t be easy.

The Buccaneers already lost to the Eagles (6-2) and Lions (5-2). The Packers (5-1-1) currently hold the No. 1 seed. They beat the Seahawks (5-2) and 49ers (5-3) and will face the Rams (5-2) in a few weeks.

The schedule is tough. The AFC East-leading New England Patriots (6-2) visit Tampa Bay on Nov. 9. Then the Bucs have to play consecutive road games against the Bills (5-2) and Rams.

If they can go 1-2, they’ll be in good shape because the final six games shouldn’t be as difficult.

“We feel we match up with them,” coach Todd Bowles said of Philadelphia and Detroit. “I mean, we beat them both last year and that got us nowhere, so we lost to them both this year, so hopefully that gets us everywhere. We will see what happens. … I think we match up well, it is just a matter of playing good football.”

Mayfield has played MVP-caliber ball despite a makeshift offensive line blocking for him at times and once having to lead a comeback with receivers Nos. 5-8 on the depth chart.

The Buccaneers won’t have star receiver Mike Evans probably until January, but he’d make quite an addition for the playoffs. Chris Godwin could return from a fibula injury in the coming weeks. Rookie Emeka Egbuka had a standout first half and he’ll benefit from a week off after a hamstring injury slowed him the past two games. If Jalen McMillan returns from a neck injury, Mayfield will have plenty of playmakers around him.

Dynamic running back Bucky Irving should be back soon after missing four games. Right tackle Luke Goedeke and right guard Luke Haggard are expected to return at some point. Right guard Cody Mauch was lost for the season along with tight end Ko Kieft.

The Bucs are in better shape on defense. They lost defensive lineman Calijah Kancey for the season and played a few games with a depleted secondary. Edge rusher Haason Reddick is dealing with an ankle injury.

With the trade deadline approaching next week, the Buccaneers could look at upgrading the roster. General manager Jason Licht doesn’t like to trade draft capital for high-priced players who’ll become free agents.

“I think the discussion is more of how much do you have to give up to get somebody that you really want?” Bowles said. “That will be the discussion more or less going forward. We feel like hopefully guys can come back, but at the same time, if there is something out there that is available. … Depending on whether you have to rob Peter to pay Paul, we (have) to weigh those options.”

Pressuring quarterbacks and forcing takeaways were the two biggest priorities on defense entering the season. So far, the Buccaneers have done it. They’re third in sacks with 25 and tied for third with 12 takeaways.

Of course, the only number that matters is the total of wins.

In a formidable NFC, the Buccaneers need to rack up as many as they can to earn the highest seed.

