Browns coach not ready to commit to Sanders as backup QB following Flacco trade to Cincy

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Instead of the usual chaos surrounding the Browns’ starting quarterback, there’s something new going on: a backup QB conundrum.

One day after veteran Joe Flacco was traded to Cincinnati — a deal that “surprised” coach Kevin Stefanski — there was no immediate clarity on who will be the team’s No. 2 QB behind rookie Dillon Gabriel this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stefanski was not ready to commit to rookie Shedeur Sanders moving up the depth chart. At least that’s what he said publicly before Wednesday’s practice.

Sanders, who was selected by the Browns after falling from a projected first-round pick into the fifth round in this year’s NFL draft, has been inactive for Cleveland’s first five games, serving as the emergency quarterback.

It’s likely Sanders will start at some point this season as the Browns (1-4) try to end a decades-long search for a franchise QB. There’s a vocal segment of Cleveland’s fan base clamoring to see if Sanders, who has a strong arm and social media presence, can be that guy.

He’ll get his chance, sooner or later.

In the short term, it’s possible QB Bailey Zappe could be activated from the practice squad to play behind Gabriel, who showed poise in his debut last week in London against Minnesota. Gabriel is the 41st different quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999.

Stefanski wants to wait before making any decisions on a backup.

“All roster-type of things, I always have to be mindful of our players and our players’ development,” Stefanski said when asked specifically about Sanders being promoted to No. 2. “And I want to make sure that I’m always doing what’s best for our players and, of course, our team.

“Last week, making the change to Dillon, you have to think long and hard about that, because these are young players that you are so invested in their development. So, I’ll let the decision play out and make a decision later.”

Stefanski said the move to send the 40-year-old Flacco to a division rival caught him off guard. The Browns re-signed Flacco, who led them on a playoff run in 2023, as a free agent in this offseason and had him start four games before benching him.

“That was not something that we saw coming,” Stefanski said of Tuesday’s trade. “They called us and it happened very fast.”

Stefanski was reluctant to say much about the Flacco deal, deferring to general manager Andrew Berry, who hasn’t commented.

“I trust AB,” Stefanski said. “We talk about every decision we make. They wanted Joe. They made the phone call. Obviously, it gives Joe an opportunity to go play again, but I trust in our decisions.”

The Bengals (2-3) needed Flacco to replace Jake Browning, who has struggled while filling in after Joe Burrow suffered a potentially season-ending toe injury. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Flacco will start this week against Green Bay.

While his coach expressed shock at Flacco’s departure, Gabriel hardly flinched.

“I’m not surprised by anything at this point in the NFL,” he said with a straight face despite his lack of pro experience. “It’s the day and age we live in, so anything can really happen.”

Especially in Cleveland. Especially at quarterback.

The Browns opened camp with a four-QB competition between Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders. Pickett was considered the frontrunner before suffering a hamstring injury, missing time and being traded in August to Las Vegas for a fifth-round pick.

Flacco threw six interceptions and showed little mobility before the Browns turned to Gabriel, their third-round pick.

Now it’s just him, Sanders and Zappe, who started the club’s season finale in 2024.

Gabriel had some bright moments against the Vikings, completing 22 of 37 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Most importantly, he didn’t have a turnover.

However, Gabriel didn’t push the ball downfield or do much to ignite a Cleveland offense that hasn’t scored more than 17 points in 10 straight games dating to last season.

“A lot to clean up,” Gabriel said of his NFL baptism. “There’s always going to be good and bad. … Is there things I want back? 100 percent.”

NOTES: Stefanski wouldn’t comment on whether QB Deshaun Watson will play this season. Watson is continuing to recover after twice tearing his Achilles tendon last year. He’s played in just 19 games over three seasons since signing a $230 million contract. … DT Shelby Harris (knee) was the only player not practicing.

