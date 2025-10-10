Broncos owner praises job by coach Sean Payton and outlines big plans for new stadium

LONDON (AP) — Broncos coach Sean Payton’s “culture of high expectations” has changed the trajectory of the team since the…

LONDON (AP) — Broncos coach Sean Payton’s “culture of high expectations” has changed the trajectory of the team since the last time Denver played in London, owner and CEO Greg Penner said Friday.

In a state-of-the-Broncos media session, Penner praised Payton’s impact, addressed his willingness to reward young standout players and confirmed the team would love to host a Super Bowl at its planned new stadium.

The Broncos are in town to face the New York Jets on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, looking to follow up on their 21-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles that improved their record to 3-2.

Three years ago, they beat the Jaguars by the same score at Wembley Stadium to snap a four-game losing streak, but the joy was short-lived. Then-coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t last the season — he was fired after a 4-11 start.

“We’re a completely different team,” Penner said of the Broncos squad in the English capital this week. “Different leadership, different quarterback.

“Since that time, bringing in Sean and having him really build a strong culture of high expectations, winning, competitiveness — we’re on a different trajectory,” he said at the team’s hotel in Ware, north of London.

Payton, who led the New Orleans Saints to a 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl to cap the 2009 season, was hired in early 2023. A little over a year later, they drafted Bo Nix and the rookie quarterback helped the Broncos end an eight-year playoff drought.

The team has shown a willingness to pay big money to keep talented players, such as outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who enters the game tied for the NFL lead with seven sacks.

“We want to be a place that young players can come, they can develop, and if they are on that track and they are doing things the right way, we’re going to reward them with contracts, and we want them here long term,” Penner said.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group bought the franchise in August 2022 for a then-record $4.65 billion.

Broncos want to host Super Bowl in new stadium

The team recently announced Burnham Yard as the preferred site for a proposed new stadium. The target completion date is the 2031 season, which the team has said aligns with the expiration of their lease at Empower Field at Mile High.

NFL owners usually try to host a Super Bowl in their new stadiums.

“We’d certainly be excited about that,” Penner said. “As we’re thinking about the stadium, our first and primary focus is on what’s best for our team, our players and our fans. Then you get to the next step of, OK, we want to have some flexibility. It’s the reason why we’re looking at a retractable roof.

“Our intent is for our football games to be played with the roof open, in the elements. The exception will be to close the roof,” he added. “It would give us the flexibility to host events like Super Bowls, concerts, other events.”

Leicester Panthers reunion

Payton, who spoke this week about his one season as a quarterback in England, met up with some of his old Leicester Panthers teammates on Friday.

“We’ve all gotten older,” he flatly noted.

The Broncos hosted Panthers youth players at practice and presented them with new gear.

Injury list

LG Ben Powers (biceps) is out. … OLB Jonah Elliss (ribs/shoulder) is also out after not practicing this week. … Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (calf) is “doing well,” Payton said Friday, and is listed as questionable for the game. On Wednesday, Roach had been designated for return from injured reserve. He was a full participant at practice Friday. Everyone else on the list was a full participant Thursday and Friday: Bonitto (wrist), RB Tyler Badie (shoulder), DT D.J. Jones (shoulder) and ILB Alex Singleton (thumb).

