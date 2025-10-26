Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II exits Dallas game with shoulder injury, team has no update

DENVER (AP) — Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II missed the second half against Dallas on Sunday with a shoulder injury.…

After Denver’s 44-24 win over the Cowboys, Broncos coach Sean Payton had no update on Surtain’s injury. Surtain wasn’t in the locker room when the media was allowed inside.

The reigning defensive player of the year was hurt trying to make a tackle just before halftime. He finished with five tackles.

Earlier in the game, Surtain hurt his lower leg while breaking up a pass in the end zone. He stayed down for several minutes before being helped off the field by medical personnel. After a visit to the medical tent for evaluation, he spent a few minutes testing out the leg before returning to the game.

The fifth-year player out of Alabama earned AP Defensive Player of the Year honors a season ago after intercepting four passes and breaking up 11 passes.

All-Pro punt returner Marvin Mims Jr. suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter and will be in the concussion protocol this week.

