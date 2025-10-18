Broncos activate Dre Greenlaw from injured reserve ahead of Giants game

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos activated prized free agent acquisition Dre Greenlaw from injured reserve Saturday ahead of their…

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos activated prized free agent acquisition Dre Greenlaw from injured reserve Saturday ahead of their game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Greenlaw has been sidelined since the summer with a quadriceps injury he first incurred during the team’s offseason program.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday that Greenlaw would be on a pitch count whenever he returned to the lineup.

The Broncos (4-2) are seeking their fourth consecutive victory when they host the resurgent Giants (2-4) Sunday at Empower Field, where they’re honoring the late Demaryius Thomas, the 38th member of the team’s ring of fame.

The Broncos made room on the roster by releasing quarterback Sam Ehlinger, whom they signed back to their practice squad Saturday.

In other moves, the Broncos released defensive back A.J. Woods and wide receiver Thayer Thomas (injury settlement) from their practice squad.

Greenlaw, who signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos this spring after six seasons in San Francisco, returned to practice this week and was limited Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as a full participant Friday, an indication he was ready to come off IR.

As usual when it comes to injuries, coach Sean Payton was coy Friday when asked about Greenlaw, refusing even to say if he was a full participant before the practice report came out later in the day.

Asked at least if he could say he had a good week of practice, Payton said: “Yes, positive. He was able to go and move around, so yes.”

The Broncos said that Justin Strnad, who leads all NFL inside linebackers with 2 1/2 sacks, has earned playing time even upon Greenlaw’s return to the lineup.

Denver’s defense, which just limited Justin Fields to minus-10 net passing yards in a 13-11 win over the New York Jets in London, figures to step up a notch with Greenlaw healthy.

“Dre looked good out there,” star cornerback Patrick Surtain said after Greenlaw returned to practice Wednesday. “It seems like he’s very sharp out there on everything, on the game plan, so I’m very excited for him.”

