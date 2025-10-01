Brock Purdy out for 49ers’ game against Rams with toe injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss his third game of the season for the San Francisco…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss his third game of the season for the San Francisco 49ers because of an injury to his toe.

Purdy missed games in Week 2 and 3 with the injured toe before returning this past Sunday against Jacksonville. He came out of that game with more soreness and will be unable to play Thursday night on a short week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mac Jones will start in Purdy’s place. Jones won both starts in Purdy’s absence earlier this season, throwing for 563 yards with four TDs and one interception in wins over New Orleans and Arizona.

The Niners (3-1) also ruled out starting receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings for the division showdown, with Pearsall out because of a knee injury and Jennings with injuries to his ankle and ribs.

San Francisco is already without tight end end George Kittle, who went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury following the season opener, and star defensive end Nick Bosa, who had season-ending knee injury.

Purdy struggled at time against the Jaguars, missing several throws high. He went 22 for 38 for 309 yards and two touchdowns but also had two interceptions and lost a fumble on a potential game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Purdy said he wasn’t sure what impact the injury had on his performance.

Purdy now will have missed five of San Francisco’s last 12 games with injuries dating to last season.

Jones said Tuesday he had been preparing as the starter and knows he will have a tough test against the Rams’ defense.

“They’re, in my opinion, the No. 1 defense in the NFL after watching them,” he said. “I know statistically they’re pretty high, but I’ve really been impressed with them. So, it’s going to be a huge challenge. They do a lot of good stuff.”

Receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) and defensive end Robert Beal (ankle) also will be out for San Francisco, while rookie defensive tackle C.J. West is questionable with a broken thumb.

The Rams are much healthier, listing only tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) and tight end Tyler Higbee (hip) as doubtful.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.