Breece Hall’s cryptic post stirs trade rumors. Jets coach says he doesn’t want to deal running back

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall sent New York Jets fans, the media and internet detectives scrambling earlier this week after he sent a cryptic social media post with a curious hashtag.

The star running back has been the subject of trade speculation since the offseason, especially since he’s in the last year of his rookie contract and the team is 0-6 under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.

“They’re rumors,” Glenn said Wednesday after saying repeatedly over the past several months the Jets aren’t looking to deal Hall. “Still feel the same way.”

But Hall added to the increasing chatter with a post on Instagram on Monday, a day after the Jets lost 13-11 to the Denver Broncos in London.

“They want me to lay down but I got sum to stand for…,” Hall wrote in the post that included several photos of him in his Jets No. 20 uniform and in street clothes.

He ended it by adding: #Free20.

That must mean he wants out, right?

“Nah,” he told reporters with a laugh in the locker room after practice Wednesday. “It’s referencing, like, being in the moment, being in the game. I’m ready for whatever.”

The 24-year-old Hall, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, didn’t receive a contract extension this past offseason as first-rounders Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson did. That added to the uncertainty about Hall’s future with the franchise, along with Glenn saying during the offseason that he expected the offense to use a three-running back approach with Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis sharing carries.

Instead, Hall has continued to be the Jets’ No. 1 running back, as he was during his first three seasons. Allen is on injured reserve with a knee injury and Davis is the clear No. 2 behind Hall.

“I haven’t posted anything this season, so (it’s) just a way for me to say I’m ready for whatever comes my way at the end of the day,” Hall said of his Instagram post. “Whether it’s going against an opponent, whether it’s in my life, it’s just for me. It’s a football thing.

“So, all right, I’m ready for whatever opponent’s coming my way, whatever the case may be. It’s a for-the-game type of thing.”

Hall is 11th in the NFL in rushing with 410 yards through six games, but has no touchdown runs. He’s averaging 68.3 yards rushing per game, which is a career high.

“It’s not good enough for what the situation is that we’re in right now,” Hall said. “I could rush for 20 yards and if we win, I’ll be happy. I want to win.”

He also has 17 catches for 150 yards and no scores. Against Denver, Hall saw no passing targets for the first time in his career in a full game as Justin Fields and the struggling offense put up a franchise-worst minus-10 net yards passing.

All of that, coupled with Hall’s Instagram post, seemed to point to the running back indicating ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on Nov. 4 that he wants to play somewhere else.

“I mean, the only people making the rumors are y’all,” Hall said with a laugh. “I didn’t start those rumors.”

Hall was then asked how he processes the speculation and is able to play and perform in spite of them.

“So you think that when I’m playing, I’m thinking about getting traded?” he asked. “You think I wake up thinking about getting traded? I have a very simple routine: I wake up, I take a shower, I brush my teeth, wash my face, put my clothes on, come to the facility and go about my workday. And I go home, I watch some film, I play some video games and go to bed.

“So that’s my week right there.”

