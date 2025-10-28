Bills sign DT Jordan Phillips and S Jordan Poyer off practice squad, and place DT Oliver on IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills addressed their injury-depleted depth by signing practice squad veterans, safety Jordan Poyer…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills addressed their injury-depleted depth by signing practice squad veterans, safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, to the active roster on Tuesday.

Also, the team placed starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver on injured reserve. Oliver is out indefinitely and requires surgery after tearing his left bicep in a 40-9 win over Carolina on Sunday.

Phillips fills Oliver’s roster spot as the Bills (5-2) prepare to host Kansas City (5-3) on Sunday. The Bills are thin at defensive tackle with starter DaQuan Jones’ status uncertain after missing two games with a calf injury.

The 33-year-old Phillips has 11 years of NFL experience and returned for a fourth stint in Buffalo by signing to the team’s practice squad in August. Under NFL rules, Phillips was not eligible to return to the practice squad after appearing in his third game with Buffalo last weekend.

Poyer’s elevation comes after making his second season appearance last weekend, and with starter Taylor Rapp on IR due to a knee issue.

The 34-year-old Poyer is in his 13th NFL season and eighth in Buffalo. He was cut by Buffalo following the 2023 season and spent last year in Miami, before signing to the Bills practice squad in August.

