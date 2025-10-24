Bills rule out three starters, including safety Taylor Rapp, who was placed on IR with a knee issue

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Friday ruled out three starters from playing this weekend,…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Friday ruled out three starters from playing this weekend, including safety Taylor Rapp, who was placed on injured reserve because of a knee issue.

Also ruled out for Buffalo’s game at Carolina on Sunday are defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle). Jones has missed one game, while Palmer was hurt in the first half of a 24-14 loss at Atlanta on Oct. 13.

Rapp’s injury is related to an issue he’s played through since training camp. He’ll miss a minimum four games, leaving the Bills thin at safety.

Buffalo already is without primary backup Damar Hamlin, who is expected to miss a majority of the season after being placed on IR two weeks ago because of a pectoral injury.

Stating linebackers Terrel Bernard (ankle) and Matt Milano (pectoral), and tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) are listed questionable.

Rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston remains on IR, but is listed as questionable after resuming practice this week for the first time since hurting his knee in training camp.

The Bills (4-2) are coming out of their bye week and seeking to snap a two-game skid.

