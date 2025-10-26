Bills establish ‘identity’ behind James Cook and dominant running game in 40-9 rout of Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — James Cook walked into his postgame news conference on Sunday looking like a guy who’d barely…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — James Cook walked into his postgame news conference on Sunday looking like a guy who’d barely worked up a sweat, let alone run for a career-best 216 yards and two touchdowns.

“I feel like I could go again,” Cook said.

Why not?

After all, of Cook’s 216 yards, 168 came before contact, according to ESPN Research.

That’s a sign of just how well the Bills blocked up front against a Carolina Panthers defense that came into the game ranked eighth in the league against the run and had allowed only 131 yards on the ground over the last three games.

Cook scored on runs of 64 and 21 yards as Buffalo romped to a 40-9 win.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady seemed to make a concerted effort to get Cook on the edges and used counter plays to allow the fourth-year running back to use his ability to cut back and make plays.

“We harped on all week starting fast and setting our identity as a football team and I felt like we did that early on,” Cook said.

Yes, about that Bills identity.

The Bills offense has long been centered around 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, and to suggest that will change is foolish. But it appears the Bills are finding the most success when Cook is the focal point of the offense.

Buffalo is 4-0 when Cook runs for at least 100 yards and 5-0 when he scores a touchdown.

He is in the midst a wildly successful season, having run for 853 yards in seven games with seven touchdowns on the ground while averaging 6.7 yards per carry for Buffalo (5-2).

So perhaps the Bills’ identity is shifting a little more toward Cook, particularly with the Bills lacking a dominant big play wide receiver.

The Bills passing game looked out of sync at times on Sunday, particularly in the first half and Allen finished with just 163 yards through the air. Aside from Khalil Shakir’s 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown, there simply wasn’t much there.

Allen still accounted for three touchdowns, with two short QB sneaks, but on this day it was clear the Bills planned to lean heavily on Cook’s legs.

And Allen seemed fine with that.

“When you have James Cook, you let him cook,” Allen said.

“Joe (Brady) was just like, ‘Guys, we’re going to in there and we’re going to do what we do best,’” Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said. “If it was a toss play, if it was an inside zone, if it was an outside zone, if it was a gap scheme – whatever was called – our job was to block and I’m happy that we got the right guys to be able to do it.

“Cook was feeling himself, Josh was in his rhythm. We could tell the play caller was in his rhythm and the offensive line was in a rhythm, and when you’re in a good rhythm as a unit, good things happen.”

Cook’s 216 yards rushing were the most ever allowed to one player by the Panthers — and he only played three quarters.

Some Bills players pushed for Cook to stay in the game and go for the team’s single-game rushing record of 273 set by O.J. Simpson in 1976, but coach Sean McDermott opted to err on the side of caution and pulled Cook for Ray Davis with the game firmly in hand.

“What they did in the run game was unbelievable,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “James Cook had a fantastic day. He made some big runs.”

It will be interesting to see how the Bills approach next Sunday’s pivotal game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will the Bills put the game on Allen’s shoulders or will they rely more heavily on Cook?

It’s something Brady will have a week to ponder.

Allen certainly won’t mind if Cook takes on a bigger load if it means winning more games.

“I think if you look at the efficiency that he’s had, how many rushes did he have today? 19. I mean, he’s playing outstanding,” Allen said. “I think the more times we get the ball in his hands, the better that we’re going to be. Same thing with (Shakir), just getting the ball in his hands, letting him make some plays for us.

“Yeah, I love handing it off and getting to throw my hands up (in a touchdown celebration) from 50 yards out,” Allen said.

