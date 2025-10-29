Bills coach McDermott says he and coordinator Brady are on same page on team’s passing struggles

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott put to rest any suggestion of a disconnect between him and…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott put to rest any suggestion of a disconnect between him and coordinator Joe Brady on how they view Buffalo’s suddenly struggling passing attack.

McDermott welcomed a question on the issue Wednesday by saying he and Brady are on the same page, two days after they presented contradictory assessments. McDermott said the passing game needed to improve, while Brady said he had no concerns.

“I’m aware of what he said and how it was said,” McDermott said. “We see it the same way, so we’re in a good spot.”

Assurances aside, the lingering concerns aren’t going away. Buffalo’s receivers are having trouble getting open down field, forcing Josh Allen to throw short passes and hope players can generate yardage after the catch.

The Bills (5-2) didn’t need a strong passing attack last Sunday, when James Cook rushed for a career-best 216 yards in a 40-9 win over Carolina. The question is whether a similar approach can work this weekend, when Buffalo hosts Kansas City (4-3) in what’s become an annual showdown of AFC contenders.

It’s a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game, which the Chiefs won 32-29. That outcome was sealed when Allen’s desperation fourth-down pass attempt fell through the hands of tight end Dalton Kincaid in the final minutes.

McDermott seeks balanced offense

On Monday, McDermott noted how the passing game lagged behind the running attack against Carolina.

“The results in the running game were clear to see for everyone. Not so much in the passing game,” McDermott said. “And it’s something that we have to continue to work on as coaches and figure that piece out.”

Allen struggled in the first half, going 6 of 13 for 66 yards, before finishing 12 of 19 for 163 yards and a touchdown. He completed just one pass that traveled beyond 20 yards. Khalil Shakir’s 54-yard TD came on a 4-yard catch, with the receiver doing the rest.

McDermott’s goal is to keep the offense balanced, and his concerns date to Allen’s struggles in two straight losses before the win over the Panthers.

Brady says no issues vs. Panthers

Brady, who spoke after McDermott on Monday, saw things differently.

The third-year coordinator began by saying Buffalo didn’t need to pass the ball against Carolina because of how effective Cook was.

“I have no concerns with the pass game,” Brady said. “Obviously, I’d love to go every game and run for 200 and throw for 300, but that wasn’t how the game needed to be won.”

Brady then defended the passing attack, noting how Allen threw for 251 yards in the fourth quarter alone to rally Buffalo from a 15-point deficit in a 41-40 season-opening win over Baltimore.

It wasn’t until he was reminded of the offense’s struggles in losses to New England and Atlanta that Brady acknowledged some deficiencies.

“When you look at us the last few weeks, we have to obviously improve in the pass game,” he said, before referring to the Bills hurting themselves by getting into third-and-long situations. “I wouldn’t say it’s been hard. But in the situations that we’re in, we’re not helping ourselves get out of some of those situations.”

2024 deja vu?

The issues appear similar to last season, when Buffalo’s offense sputtered in losses to Baltimore and Houston in Weeks 4 and 5.

General manager Brandon Beane responded by acquiring veteran receiver Amari Cooper. Though Cooper’s production was limited, his presence drew the attention of defenses and opened space for other receivers.

Beane has yet to make a move, and has little room under the salary cap to add talent before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

Allen said whatever issues are hindering the passing game start with him.

“I’ve got to be better when we have those opportunities,” Allen said. “We have an opportunity this week against a team that’s been the best team in the league for a really long time.”

Practice squad moves

WR Gabe Davis was elevated from practice squad injured reserve to the practice squad roster. The 26-year-old has been recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee and signed with the Bills in September. He spent his first four seasons with Buffalo before playing for Jacksonville last year.

Buffalo also signed DT Tommy Akingbesote to its practice squad. He played in college at Maryland and was the Dallas Cowboys’ seventh-round draft pick in April.

