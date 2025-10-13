Bijan Robinson’s 81-yard TD run is longest rush in NFL this season on career night for Falcons star

ATLANTA (AP) — Bijan Robinson turned to an unlikely source for inspiration before the Falcons’ Monday night game against the…

Robinson, who played at Texas, said he watched highlights of Adrian Peterson’s freshman season at Oklahoma. He quickly made the “horns up” gesture in recognition of Texas’ win over its archrival on Saturday, and said he likes to watch all kinds of NFL and college stars before games.

“I see what kind of moves (Peterson’s) got and how he attacks downhill,” Robinson said. “And that’s the kind of game that I had to do today.”

Robinson totaled a career-best 238 yards from scrimmage and matched his career high with 170 rushing yards on 19 carries, helping the Falcons to a 24-14 win.

The highlight came in the second quarter, when Robinson ripped through the Bills’ defense for an 81-yard touchdown, the longest rush of his career and the longest in the NFL this season.

Robinson’s TD gave the Falcons a 21-7 lead. He took a handoff from Michael Penix Jr., broke through the right side of the line and had one man to beat along the right sideline. Bills safety Cole Bishop, playing in his hometown, dived at Robinson and tried to wrap him up around the waist at the Atlanta 45-yard-line, but Robinson barely broke stride while shaking him off and sprinted the rest of the way to the end zone.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Robinson is the best player in the league.

“I’ve said it multiple times. I can’t say it enough,” Morris said. “You know, you can always have your pick. You can always go out there and figure out what you want to go for. But like, in my opinion, he’s the best player in football.”

Robinson also earned some praise from his favorite NBA player on social media.

“Bijan so COLD!!!!!!!!!” LeBron James posted on X.

Robinson had four touches on a critical drive in the fourth quarter, including a 23-yard reception that pushed the Falcons into Buffalo territory. That possession ended in a field goal for a 24-14 lead with 1:43 to play.

It was Robinson’s 11th straight game with at least 90 yards from scrimmage, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Robinson has three plays of 50 yards or more this season after having just one play from scrimmage longer than 30 yards last year. He knew breaking off long plays was a focus in the offseason for the offensive staff.

“I know that was a big goal, but it’s just a thing of my game where I want to get better at and continue to get better at every single day,” Robinson said. “And you know, if I can get better at that and breaking those long runs, it’s only helping the team.”

