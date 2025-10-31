Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco’s status is up in the air for Sunday’s game

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears because of…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears because of a shoulder injury.

The 18-year veteran said after Friday’s practice that he’s feeling good and that his mindset is that he’s going to be playing.

“You try to play,” Flacco said. “You’re the quarterback. You take it from there. My instinct is whatever we can do to get there and adjust.”

Flacco hurt his shoulder taking a sack in the fourth quarter last Sunday in a 39-38 loss to the New York Jets.

Flacco didn’t practice on Wednesday or Friday as a way to give the shoulder some time to rest. He practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity.

“When you’re the guy (at quarterback), there’s always a sense of obligation to be there for your team,” Flacco said. “I missed my second son’s birth because I thought it was important for the quarterback to be out there. I didn’t know I was going to miss it. It happened he came on that day. I do feel a sense of obligation being out there for the guys you play with. It’s natural when you play this game to want to be out there with anyone.”

If Flacco can’t start, then Jake Browning would step in. Sean Clifford was signed off the practice squad and would serve as Browning’s backup or be the emergency third quarterback and inactive if Flacco can play.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said they will see where it goes with Flacco and that the quarterback did a nice job in practice on Thursday.

Taylor said he really appreciates Flacco’s efforts.

“When you see leaders and guys you’re counting on doing that, how can you not give your all for those guys?” Taylor said. “I know our record is what it is. I know some of the performances are what they are but the character in our locker room has been awesome to watch. These guys step up in practice these last three days, now we just got to transfer it to Sunday and go put a great performance together and find a win and just keep building momentum off of this.”

All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is doubtful because of a hip injury, which could keep him sidelined for the second time in three games.

