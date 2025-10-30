Bengals host Bears with both teams looking to bounce back after tough losses last week

Chicago (4-3) at Cincinnati (3-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BetMGM line: Bears by 2 1/2. Against the spread: Bears…

Chicago (4-3) at Cincinnati (3-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM line: Bears by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Bears 4-3; Bengals 3-5.

Series record: Tied 6-6.

Last meeting: Bears won 20-17 in Chicago on Sept. 19, 2021.

Last week: Bears lost at Ravens 30-16; Bengals lost to Jets 39-38.

Bears offense: overall (29), rush (9), pass (32), scoring (15)

Bears defense: overall (25), rush (27), pass (13), scoring (25)

Bengals offense: overall (29), rush (31), pass (21), scoring (21t)

Bengals defense: overall (32), rush (32), pass (30), scoring (32)

Turnover differential: Bears plus-10; Bengals minus-2.

Bears player to watch

QB Caleb Williams has struggled once he gets the offense into the red zone. The Bears have kicked 15 field goals in the past four games, and their 47.8% rate scoring touchdowns inside the opponents’ 20-yard line is 26th in the league. Williams will face a Bengals’ defense that has allowed a TD 70.3% of the time in the red zone, the third-highest rate.

Bengals player to watch

WR Ja’Marr Chase leads the league with 70 receptions, including 38 in the past three games. He is looking to join Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson as the only players in league history with double-digit catches in four straight games. Johnson accomplished the mark in 2012 with Detroit in Weeks 13-16.

Key matchup

Chicago RB D’Andre Swift versus Bengals defense. Swift is averaging 1.65 yards before contact, the ninth-highest average among running backs with at least 50 carries. Swift has been been contacted behind the scrimmage on only 39% of his carries, the sixth-lowest mark in the league. The Bengals’ hit rate behind the scrimmage is a league-low 35% while opposing backs have averaged 1.5 yards before contact per carry (sixth highest).

Key injuries

Bears: Wide receivers Rome Odunze (heel), DJ Moore (hip/groin), Olamide Zaccheaus (knee), and Luther Burden III (concussion) as well as RB D’Andre Swift (groin) did not participate. TE Cole Kmet (back) and CB Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) were limited participants after missing last Sunday’s game.

Bengals: QB Joe Flacco (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday and could be a game-time decision. All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson (hip), Guard Dalton Risner (illness), LB Logan Wilson (calf) and CB Marco Wilson (hamstring) did not participate.

Series notes

Chicago has won the past three meetings in the series. … The Bears are 3-2 in games played in Cincinnati and 2-1 in the Bengals’ current home.

Stats and stuff

Chicago leads the NFL with 16 takeaways and 11 interceptions. … QB Caleb Williams will make his 25th NFL start. He has 18 completions of 25-plus yards this season, tied for the second most in the league. … WR DJ Moore needs 73 receiving yards to reach 8,000. … The Bears defense has held opponents to a 31.9% third down conversion rate, second best in the league. … LB Tremaine Edmunds has an NFL-best 13 interceptions since 2018. … LB T.J. Edwards will appear in his 100th game. … DL Dayo Odeyingbo had a career-high eight tackles last week. … K Cairo Santos reached 250 made field goals in his career last week. … Cincinnati is 0-3 against the NFC North this season. … The Bengals’ 15-point lead going into the fourth quarter last week against the Jets was the biggest squandered in franchise history in the final 15 minutes. … QB Joe Flacco has thrown for seven touchdowns and has no interceptions in his three starts with the Bengals. … RB Chase Brown had a season-high 105 scrimmage yards last week, including 73 rushing. … RB Samaje Perine had 94 rushing yards last week. … DE Trey Hendrickson has 3 1/2 sacks in three games against Chicago. … LB Demetrius Knight leads NFL rookies with 62 tackles. … CB D.J. Turner leads the league with a career-high 13 passes defensed. … Safeties Jordan Battles (58 tackles) and Geno Stone (51) are one of two sets of defensive back teammates with at least 50 tackles. The others are Denver’s Talanoa Hufanga & Brandon Jones) each with 50 or more tackles this season.

Fantasy tip

Bengals WR Tee Higgins has caught a touchdown in eight consecutive home games and has 11 in that span. He can become the third player in league history with a TD reception in nine straight at home, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Cris Carter (10 with Minnesota from 2000-01) and Jerry Rice (nine with San Francisco in 1989-90).

