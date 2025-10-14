Bengals are going all-in on rookies as Barrett Carter takes over at linebacker

CINCINNATI (AP) — Between Week 3 and Week 5, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden used a rotation at middle…

But then for last Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Carter took over as the starter and played every snap.

“It definitely builds a lot of confidence,” Carter said. “That’s what they told us coming in: They didn’t draft us to come in and not play. That’s what the plan was. For us to come in and help this team.”

Carter played all 61 defensive snaps in the Bengals’ 27-18 loss to the Packers.

Only the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns are counting on rookies more than the Bengals, who could possibly start five rookies this Thursday against the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers.

There are only seven rookie linebackers who have made a start this season, and two of them are Bengals. Only 20 rookie offensive linemen have made a start, and two of them are Bengals.

Only 51 rookies in the NFL have made at least three starts this season. Three of them are Bengals. Defensive end Shemar Stewart, who has been out since Week 2 with an ankle injury, and Carter are on their way to joining that list.

“We’re not going to hesitate to play guys that we think have a lot of potential for us,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “There’s going to be some growing pains there. But all the guys that we have, they’re intelligent guys. It’s important to them. They’re mature. And so we’re going to get them out there. And they’ve earned it.”

Against the Packers, rookie linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Carter combined for 11 solo tackles. They combined to be a part of a key third down blitz which created a pressure that forced an interception, and the Bengals’ run defense was good for the bulk of the game.

But Carter and Knight also made a few mistakes, including a touchdown run by Packers running back Josh Jacobs where neither linebacker filled an open run lane up the middle.

“Anytime you put a rookie out there, there’s an element of risk to it,” Taylor said. “When are you going to expose yourself to that risk? Are you going to do it sooner rather than later? I just felt (Carter) showed enough to (have us) continue to work through it. We’re going to see constant improvement every single game. And so again, a lot of confidence in him. We’ll continue with that moving forward.”

While Carter, Knight and Stewart, when healthy, start on defense, the Bengals’ offense is also counting on rookies. Third-round pick Dylan Fairchild has been the Bengals’ left guard when healthy, and fifth-round pick Jalen Rivers has taken over at right guard.

The Bengals have more experienced starting options at that position in Lucas Patrick and Dalton Risner, but they’re rolling with the rookies.

“Once you’re on the 53 (man roster) or even on the (practice squad) with a chance to get elevated to the 53, you have to be able to go perform,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “That’s the expectation. You have to be willing to play those guys and they have to go do it. There’s hiccups along the way that come with inexperience.”

The Bengals’ shift toward playing more young players began in 2024. Because they’re paying Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins high-end salaries, they need more young players to contribute.

“The way we’re constructed when you draft players that turn out to be the best or some of the best at their position and then you retain those players you dedicate resources to do that,” Pitcher said. “The flip side is you have to be ready to play with rookies and I don’t think we shy away from that at all. We understand the challenges involved in that and we work really hard to get them ready. That is what it is.”

