Bears place cornerback Kyler Gordon, left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon and left tackle Braxton Jones will miss at least the next four games after the team placed them on injured reserve on Saturday.

Gordon showed up on the injury report on Thursday because of groin and calf issues and was ruled out on Friday. That means the Bears will without their top three cornerbacks when they visit Baltimore on Sunday, with two-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson recovering from groin surgery and Tyrique Stevenson out after leaving last week’s win over New Orleans with a shoulder injury.

Gordon, who signed a three-year, $40 million extension in April, missed the first four games because of a hamstring injury. He had a sack against the Saints.

Jones, who’s dealing with a knee injury, started the first four games before getting lifted during a Week 4 win at Las Vegas. Theo Benedet, who made his first career start in that game at right tackle, replaced him at left tackle.

The Bears also signed defensive lineman Jonathan Ford from the practice squad to the active roster and promoted tight end Stephen Carlson and defensive back Dallis Flowers from the practice squad. They did not, however, promote kicker Jake Moody, signaling Cairo Santos could be ready to return after missing two games with a right thigh injury.

The Bears have won four straight for the first time since the 2018 NFC North championship team closed the regular season on a four-game run. Chicago also won five in a row late that season. ___

