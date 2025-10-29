Bears look for improvement from QB Caleb Williams after signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to help defense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears did what they could to support an injury-depleted defense by signing former…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears did what they could to support an injury-depleted defense by signing former Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Wednesday.

They could need a stronger defensive effort to back their own offense Sunday against Cincinnati if quarterback Caleb Williams struggles the way he has over the past four games, or at least during a key part of Sunday’s loss at Baltimore.

“I would say I made one bad play in a situation where we couldn’t afford that in that moment with where we were in the game and that’s the interception,” Williams said of a fourth-quarter pick. “Other than that, I saw well, I felt like I played well.”

Coach Ben Johnson agreed, despite the QB’s mediocre numbers on Sunday and in the previous three games. Williams has a passer rating of 77.8 over that stretch with two TD passes, three interceptions and a 60.8% completion rate.

The Bears failed to score 21 points for the first time this season last Sunday.

“I thought he did a good job delivering that football,” Johnson said. “There are a couple that, as we talked about, that need to be automatic here at this point halfway through the season that we missed on.

“We’re going to keep on working through that process. I think we’re going to be in good shape. I did think he took a step forward here this week.”

It might not get much easier for Williams against a struggling Bengals defense because his own receiver corps is starting to look like the Bears’ secondary — they’re all on the sidelines. At Wednesday’s practice, the Bears were without their top four wide receivers due to injuries.

Rome Odunze (heel), DJ Moore (hip), Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) and Luther Burden III (concussion) all missed practice in a week when the Bears may need a prolific offense to keep up with Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco and receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The Bears, now 4-3 after a four-game winning streak ended, did get tight end Cole Kmet back from a back injury for Wednesday’s practice.

“We’re in a great spot as a team,” Williams said. “I know we lost this last game and we were in positions to win or score touchdowns to get ahead early and that didn’t happen.

“Like I said, we find solutions and we’re in a great spot as a team, a locker room, a coaching staff. We still have that belief, that known factor of us going out there and winning these games.”

Getting Gardner-Johnson on the practice field with the defense Wednesday could help. The Bears are without their top three cornerbacks because of injuries — Kyler Gordon (groin), Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and Jaylon Johnson (groin).

Gardner-Johnson, who has 18 career interceptions, gained a reputation for getting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties at past stops. He played the first three years of his seven-year career for Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in New Orleans.

It’s not like the Bears will be caught by surprise.

Johnson said Allen will use Gardner-Johnson to fill Gordon’s slot cornerback position and they’ll count on veterans in the locker room to help limit anything that goes on after the whistle. Gardner-Johnson also was with the Detroit Lions for three games when Johnson was their offensive coordinator.

“You know, we’ve got guys dinged up and in and out,” Johnson said. “So, we have an opportunity and he was available.

“He’s a good football player. You know, there’s a number of us that have been with him in the past and so it’s a good fit.”

Gardner-Johnson was cut by Houston earlier this season after the Eagles traded him there. The Ravens signed him to their practice squad, but he didn’t play for Baltimore.

“I want to win,” Johnson said. “I won a Super Bowl last year. Sometimes it’s not about being the star of the team.

“Sometimes it’s about being the guy that get things done the right way and helping guys get things done the right way. Being on a Super Bowl team last year, you could see how guys go about things and being able to adapt and adjust to the game and really just teaching, being a student of the game as the game go on.”

As for his reputation for instigating on the field, Gardner-Johnson called it a matter of perception.

“I don’t feel like (I’m) instigating on the field, but if you take it that way it’s just being a fiery player and ready to compete and win,” he said.

