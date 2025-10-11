Banged-up Bills rule out safety Hamlin, DT Sanders, with both to be placed on IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Damar Hamlin and rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders won’t play against Atlanta, Buffalo Bills…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Damar Hamlin and rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders won’t play against Atlanta, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Saturday, adding that both will be placed on injured reserve.

McDermott also ruled out starting linebacker Matt Milano from playing against the Falcons on Monday night.

Hamlin sustained a pectoral injury in practice this week. The sixth-year player has been relegated to a backup role this season behind Cole Bishop. Sanders will have surgery to repair a knee injury that led to the second-round draft pick not playing in a 23-20 loss to New England last weekend.

McDermott did not say how much time both are expected to miss, though he did say Sanders has a better shot at returning this year.

Milano aggravated a pectoral injury in the game against New England. It was the same injury that led to the 31-year-old missing two games.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid, who has been limited in practice because of an oblique injury, and receiver Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) are both listed as questionable. Starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver is set to return after missing four games with a sprained ankle.

The Bills (4-1) enter their bye week after playing Atlanta (2-2) and face several roster decisions following their break. Defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi are eligible to return after serving six-game NFL suspensions for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston (knee) also is approaching his return after opening the season on IR.

