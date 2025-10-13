Baker Mayfield is helping the Buccaneers pile up wins despite key injuries to many skill players

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling wins. That’s because Baker Mayfield is…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling wins.

That’s because Baker Mayfield is playing his best football.

Down to their Nos. 5-8 wide receivers, Mayfield threw a pair of touchdown passes to players who had never caught one before in the NFL in a 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Kameron Johnson’s 34-yard TD catch was his first career reception. Tez Johnson’s 45-yard TD reception was only the sixth catch of the season for the rookie.

They stepped up to help the Buccaneers reach 5-1 for the sixth time in franchise history. No other NFC team has five wins.

The four-time defending NFC South champions entered the season with lofty expectations. They haven’t advanced past the division round of the playoffs since Tom Brady led them to a Super Bowl title five years ago.

A trip to Detroit (4-2) next Monday night will be a major test for a team that now has its sights set on vying for a No. 1 seed.

The Bucs faced the 49ers without their three leading receivers from 2024. Mike Evans missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Chris Godwin Jr. didn’t play because of a fibula injury. He had just returned in Week 4 after a serious ankle suffered 11 months ago. Jalen McMillan hasn’t played at all since injuring his neck in a preseason game. He was still wearing a neck brace last week.

Then sensational rookie Emeka Egbuka, who had become the No. 1 receiver, hurt his hamstring in the second half.

Enter the Johnson Brothers — they’re not really related — and veterans Sterling Shepard and Ryan Miller.

“I truly, genuinely trust the guys that are in there. They’re ready,” Mayfield said. “We talk throughout the week. Guys are on the same page and that’s real. I trust these guys, even though some of them might not have played a whole lot of ball, but if we’re on the same page good things happen. You don’t have to have the perfect play when all your guys are fighting for each other and are on the same page and that’s an example of that.”

The Bucs also didn’t have running back Bucky Irving for the second straight game. Rachaad White had 86 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

All of it starts with Mayfield, who produced a highlight-reel escape on a third-and-14 scramble that set up his TD pass to Tez Johnson.

“We all love Baker to death,” All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “We know what he does for this team — we know what he comes out and does every week. I actually got him hit on that third-and-14, and he got out of it. … To watch Baker go to work every week is incredible. We love him to death. We love Baker. He is a dawg — I say it week in and week out. Him putting us on his back every week and doing his thing is incredible to watch.”

What’s working

Everything Mayfield does. He’s scrambling out of trouble, making plays with his legs and picking apart defenses when he stays in the pocket. Mayfield has 1,539 yards passing, 12 touchdowns, only one interception and a 108.5 passer rating.

What needs help

Linebackers. SirVocea Dennis continues to struggle in pass coverage and often appears out of position. Veteran Lavonte David still makes plays against the run and as a blitzer but also has a tough time in coverage mostly due to slowing down at age 36.

Stock up

Wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon. In his second season with the Buccaneers, McClendon is dealing with an injury-riddled group and the passing game is still thriving. He’s done well developing young receivers. Last season, McMillan finished the season tied for second among all rookies with eight receiving touchdowns. Egbuka has excelled. The Johnsons are producing.

“Just the communication, our receivers coach getting those guys right throughout the week, and you never know what can happen,” Mayfield said. “And those guys stepping up in a huge way and just hats off to them for being prepared and not shying away, not flinching when they’re in there.”

Stock down

Chase McLaughlin missed a 49-yard field goal. He later made one from 45.

Injuries

Egbuka will have an MRI to determine the severity of his hamstring injury. … Godwin (fibula) and Irving (foot/shoulder) aren’t playing this week. … Evans and CBs Zyon McCollum (thumb) and Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) could return vs. the Lions. … RG Luke Haggard (shoulder) is uncertain.

Key number

2 — The Bucs have turned the ball over only twice this season.

Next steps

The Buccaneers visit the Lions, who are coming off a 30-17 loss at Kansas City. Detroit beat Tampa Bay in an NFC divisional playoff game two years ago. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions on the road last September.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.