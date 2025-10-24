Andy Dalton will start for Carolina against Buffalo with Bryce Young listed as doubtful

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Andy Dalton will start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after Bryce…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Andy Dalton will start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after Bryce Young missed his third straight day of practice with a sprained ankle.

Young was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report.

Panthers coach Dave Canales acknowledged that it would be tough for Young to play after missing the entire week of practice. A few moments after the news conference, a team spokesman confirmed that Dalton will start regardless of whether Young is active for the game or not.

Young has been working on the side with trainers during practice, doing light jogging and resistance training in an effort to get ready for the game.

Young was injured in the second half of Carolina’s 13-6 win over the New York Jets last Sunday and did not return to the game.

Young is 4-3 this season as a starter and won his third straight start last week for the first time since entering the league as the No. 1 pick in 2023.

Dalton is 1-5 as Carolina’s starting quarterback over the past three seasons but has extensive NFL experience. He has thrown for nearly 40,000 yards with 254 touchdowns — most of that production coming during his nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“If Andy does have to play, have full confidence being able to just call the game the same way I would normally call it and have the balance and be attacking and aggressive in our spots,” Canales said earlier in the week. “So he gives us an opportunity to keep pushing our football forward, which I love.”

The Bills (4-2) visit Carolina after losing back-to-back games before a bye last week.

Young is the only Carolina player listed with an injury designation.

