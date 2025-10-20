After another tight loss, Cardinals enter the bye week looking for a way to salvage their season

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There isn’t much left for Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon to say these days. His team…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There isn’t much left for Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon to say these days.

His team is on one of the most unique losing streaks in NFL history, dropping five straight games by a total of 13 points. Three of the losses have come on last-second field goals. All five of the setbacks have been by four points or less, which has happened just two other times in NFL history.

If being close counted for something, the Cardinals would be a decent team.

Unfortunately for Arizona, that’s not how football works.

“There’s no magical answer,” Gannon said on Sunday after the team’s 27-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers. “We’ll do a deep dive and we have to get it corrected. Every losing coach I’m sure stands up here and says the same (stuff), but until we do it, that’s going to keep happening and I fall into that boat.”

The Cardinals (2-5) will have ample time to figure out how this season might be turned around. Arizona is on its bye week and doesn’t play until a road contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 3.

Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) is working to return for the Cowboys game after missing the past two contests. Veteran Jacoby Brissett has played well in Murray’s place, throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers.

But for every good performance, there have been back-breaking mistakes that have led to losses. The Cardinals have blown three straight fourth-quarter leads.

“It’s terrible to be 2-5,” Gannon said. “Not where we want to be, not where we thought we were going to be, but that’s in the past. We see that we’re near it. We just have to do better.”

What’s working

Brissett’s two starts have also been the Cardinals’ best two games through the air this season. The 32-year-old has also been spreading the ball around with receivers Zay Jones and Michael Wilson becoming bigger parts of the offense.

Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was taking lots of heat after Murray struggled over the first five games, but Brissett’s success shows Petzing might not be the one to blame.

“I’m just going off of what Drew calls and trying to execute plays,” Brissett said. “The guys in the pass game are doing a good job of getting open, making plays with the ball in their hand.”

What needs help

Arizona’s offensive line couldn’t figure out a way to stop Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons, who had a career-high three sacks, including two crucial takedowns in the fourth quarter. Green Bay sacked Brissett six times.

“It’s going to come back down to technique and fundamentals,” Gannon said. “Six (sacks) are too much.”

Stock up

TE Trey McBride continues to be the team’s top offensive player, catching 10 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. He’s rediscovered his nose for the end zone with four TD catches this season compared to two in all of 2024.

“That’s who he’s been all year, his whole career,” Brissett said. “That’s the reason why we put so much faith in him and we give him so much attention on offense. He’s (one of) if not the best tight end in this league for a reason. Other teams know it. They try their hardest to stop him, and it is very hard for them to do that.”

Stock down

Rookie cornerback Will Johnson has had a promising start to his NFL career, but was called for three penalties against the Packers.

Injuries

Murray (foot) continues to recover. RB Trey Benson (knee) remains on injured reserve. Rookie DL Walter Nolen III is in the process of returning from the PUP list and could make his NFL debut against the Cowboys.

Key number

14-27 — Gannon’s record through 2 1/2 seasons as coach of the Cardinals.

Next steps

The Cardinals are on the road against the Cowboys on Nov. 3.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.