49ers visit Buccaneers in a matchup of 4-1 teams and NFC division leaders

San Francisco (4-1) at Tampa Bay (4-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 3.

Against the spread: 49ers 4-1; Buccaneers 3-2.

Series record: 49ers lead 21-7.

Last meeting: 49ers beat Buccaneers 23-20 on Nov. 10, 2024, in Tampa Bay.

Last week: 49ers beat Rams 26-23; Buccaneers beat Seahawks 38-35.

49ers offense: overall (5), rush (28t), pass (1), scoring (22)

49ers defense: overall (15), rush (15), pass (14), scoring (6t)

Buccaneers offense: overall (11), rush (22), pass (6), scoring (7)

Buccaneers defense: overall (11), rush (8t), pass (20), scoring (22)

Turnover differential: 49ers minus-3; Buccaneers plus-2.

49ers Player to watch

WR Kendrick Bourne. The Niners signed Bourne after the opener and he has been making a big impact in his second stint in San Francisco. Bourne had 10 catches last week for a career-high 142 yards. It was his second career 100-yard game with the other coming in 2022 with New England.

Buccaneers player to watch

WR Emeka Egbuka. With Mike Evans sidelined by injury, the rookie has stepped into a dynamic playmaking role. Egbuka has 25 receptions for 445 yards and five TDs.

Key matchup

49ers RT Colton McKivitz vs. Buccaneers OLB Haason Reddick. The Buccaneers didn’t sack Sam Darnold last week, but a blitz pressured him into an errant throw that resulted in a game-turning interception. Reddick has only one sack in five games, but he has 19 pressures.

Key injuries

49ers: QB Brock Purdy could miss his fourth game with a toe injury with Mac Jones slated to start if Purdy can’t go. … WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is expected to miss his second straight game. … WR Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) could also miss a second straight game. … DT Alfred Collins’ status is also in doubt with a knee injury. … S Malik Mustapaha (knee) and DT Kevin Givens (pectoral) had their practice windows opened this week and could play Sunday.

Buccaneers: TE Ko Kieft (leg) was lost for the season. RT Luke Goedeke (foot) is out and G Cody Mauch (knee) is also done for the season. … Evans (hamstring) and RB Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) are likely out. … WR Chris Godwin (fibula), CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) and CB Zyon McCollum (thumb) didn’t practice Wednesday.

Series notes

The 49ers have dominated the series recently, winning the last four meetings. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is 4-1 against Tampa Bay. Bucs coach Todd Bowles is 1-3 vs. San Francisco.

Stats and stuff

The 49ers and Bucs are both 4-1 with all eight wins coming by five points or fewer. … San Francisco is 4-1 in games decided by eight points or fewer this season after going 2-6 in 2024. … The Niners are the only team since at least 1940 to have no INTs and no TD runs in the first five games of a season. … The Niners set an NFL record last week with their 12th straight game without intercepting a pass. … Jones could make his fourth start for San Francisco this week. Jones joined Matthew Stafford (2021 Rams) as the only QBs to win their first three starts with a team while throwing for at least 900 yards and six TDs. … RB Christian McCaffrey is the only player with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in every game and is looking to become the first player in the NFL since Saquon Barkley and Adam Thielen in 2018 to do it in the first six games. … The only Niners player to do it in each of the first six games was Roger Craig in 1988. … San Francisco leads the NFL with 80 first downs passing. … The Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history with four wins by three or fewer points in their first five games of season. … QB Baker Mayfield has 10 TDs, one interception and a 104.4 passer rating. … Egbuka is the first player in NFL history with 25-plus receptions, 400-plus receiving yards and five or more TD catches in his first five career games. … RB Rachaad White had 71 scrimmage yards and two rushing TDs last week. … TE Cade Otton has at least four catches in each of his three career games against the Niners. … K Chase McLaughlin has made 11 of his last 12 field goals, including two game-winners and a 65-yarder that was the longest in NFL history outdoors.

Fantasy tip

McCaffrey has 282 yards rushing and 387 receiving. He’s on pace to catch 133 passes this season.

