49ers’ Brock Purdy out for fourth straight game with toe injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss his fourth straight game and sixth in the past seven weeks for the San Francisco 49ers with a toe injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Purdy was ruled out this week against the Houston Texans but will travel for the game as his condition has improved. Purdy skipped the past two road trips for San Francisco.

Mac Jones will make his sixth start of the season in place of Purdy. Jones is 4-1 as a starter, triggering a $400,000 incentive bonus for his contract by winning a fourth game. Jones will make an additional $100,000 every time he plays at least 25% of the snaps in a 49ers win. Jones leads the NFL with 280.8 yards passing per game.

The Texans will be without two of their top receivers with Nico Collins ruled out after suffering a concussion on Monday night and Christian Kirk out with a hamstring injury. Collins leads Houston with 339 yards receiving on 26 catches with three touchdowns.

The Niners will be without several other key players for the game with receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring), center Jake Brendel (hamstring) and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) all ruled out for Sunday.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (quadriceps), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee) are all listed as questionable. Burford is still on injured reserve and the team would need to add him to the roster by Saturday if he is going to play in the game.

Shanahan said Lenoir’s injury is improving and is hopeful he will start Sunday.

The Niners did get some good news on the injury front with Shanahan saying star receiver Brandon Aiyuk could return to practice as early as next week. Aiyuk has been out since tearing his ACL on Oct. 20, 2024, against Kansas City. Aiyuk suffered extensive damage to other ligaments in the injury and has been on the physically unable to perform list this season.

The team can open a 21-day practice window for Aiyuk to ramp up before returning to game action. Aiyuk had 1,342 yards receiving and was a second-team All-Pro in his most recent full season in 2023.

“I think we’re week to week now, so hopefully it’ll be sooner than later,” Shanahan said.

