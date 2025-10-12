49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner out for season following severe right ankle injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost another key player when All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner left Sunday’s loss…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost another key player when All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner left Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay with a season-ending ankle injury.

Warner dislocated and broke his right ankle when a couple players fell into him at the end of a first-quarter play. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Warner is going to have surgery.

It’s another blow for a 49ers team that was already playing without fellow defensive star Nick Bosa and several offensive starters, including Brock Purdy and George Kittle.

“Fred’s been the leader of this team for a long time,” said quarterback Mac Jones, who made his fourth start of the year in place of Purdy.

“Really all you can do is pray for him. I know we have his back,” Jones added. “I was disappointed that I didn’t play better for him today.”

Shanahan said the 28-year-old Warner spoke to the team in the locker room after the 30-19 loss dropped the 49ers to 4-2, tied for first place in the NFC West.

“Any time you lose one of your best players, also a huge leader, obviously it’s a huge blow,” Shanahan said. “I feel bad for Fred right now. He was in good spirits. He has a good foundation.”

The entire 49ers sideline came onto the field to see Warner before he left with an air cast on his ankle.

“Not only is he one of the best linebackers to ever play the game, he’s the heart and soul of this team, not just the heart and soul of the defense,” left tackle Trent Williams said.

“It’s one thing to see somebody go down and go to the blue tent. Nobody really knows what’s going on,” Williams added. “When you see a guy that’s injured like that, it’s really like a gut punch. It truly is hard to continue the intensity of playing game like that never happened.”

The 49ers entered the game without Purdy, Bosa, Kittle and receivers Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk, among others.

Injured receiver Jauan Jennings returned to the lineup after missing an Oct. 2 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He had one reception for 7 yards despite playing with an injured ankle and what he described as five broken ribs.

“Bad ankle, some issues with his ribs. … I was pumped that he was able to go today,” Shanahan said. “But no, he is struggling to go every week right now.”

Warner has been a first-team All-Pro three straight seasons and four of the last five, making the Pro Bowl in each of those four seasons. Warner’s 947 career tackles are the second-most for the team to Patrick Willis’ 950 as far as records go back to 2000.

Warner has missed only one game in his eight-year career, sitting out in 2021 with a hamstring injury. He played most of last season with a broken bone in his ankle and still earned All-Pro honors.

Warner signed a three-year extension worth $63 million in the offseason, keeping him under contract with the team through the 2029 season.

“It was sickening,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “One of the best players in the league and a great guy. That breaks your heart. Hope he has a speedy recovery.”

Williams wasn’t surprised that Warner was in good spirits and spoke to the team in the locker room after the game.

“Fred will never let you see him down,” Williams said. “Even in the midst of what he’s going through, he wanted to address the team. He’s just that type of guy. I just continue to pray for him to have a healthy and speedy recovery.”

