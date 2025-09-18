Young, Panthers look to match offensive output of previous meeting with Falcons in home opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Bryce Young previously faced the Atlanta Falcons he performed his best Stephen Curry impersonation, throwing…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Bryce Young previously faced the Atlanta Falcons he performed his best Stephen Curry impersonation, throwing a pass into the end zone and turning his back to celebrate the touchdown well before tight end Tommy Tremble secured the ball.

Young finished that Week 18 shootout with Michael Penix Jr. 25-of-34 passing for 251 yards and five total touchdowns in his best game as a professional. The Panthers won 44-38 in overtime.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, it seemed, had regained his swagger.

Fast-forward to this season and the Panthers are off to their third straight sluggish 0-2 start under Young as they prepare for Sunday’s home opener against against their Interstate 85 rivals from Atlanta.

Young had five turnovers in his first five quarters this season, before nearly rallying the Panthers from a 27-3 deficit with three second-half TD passes before falling short and losing 27-22.

Although the comeback came up short, coach Dave Canales said he’s “fired up” about the direction Young and the Panthers are headed.

Young might have it tougher this time around after the Falcons, who appear to have improved dramatically on defense from a year ago. The Falcons defense relentlessly pressured J.J. McCarthy last week and easily defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 22-6.

“I think these guys are getting better and better,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “They’re fun to watch. They’re fun to be around. I gave them all game balls today. Man, they had a heck of a game and a big-time moment and I thought it was pretty special for those guys to enjoy that moment together.”

Another big day for Bijan?

Bijan Robinson has enjoyed tremendous success against his NFC South foes.

The third-year running back combined for 265 yards rushing and four touchdowns — while averaging 6.2 yards per carry — in two games against Carolina in 2024. He faces a Panthers defense that had allowed 200 yards rushing in seven straight games prior to holding the Cardinals to 82 yards on the ground on Sunday.

“Play together, team tackle,” Canales said of stopping Robinson, who ran for 143 yards against the Vikings in Week 2. “We’ve got to rally to the ball. When you have a fantastic player like this, it takes multiple people to make sure they’re doing their assignment and everybody rallying to the ball, everybody being there, and trying to limit the amount of space that he gets.

“The more space he has, the more dangerous he can be. So it’s got to be team football.”

Where is Legette?

Carolina’s 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette has been nearly invisible in the Panthers offense this season with 8 yards on four receptions.

Despite Legette’s struggles, Canales plans to stick with Legette in the starting lineup this week. However, with Brycen Tremayne emerging as a potential playmaker and Jalen Coker eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 5, Legette is under pressure to produce — and soon.

“I have all the confidence in the world in him; he’s a great player,” Young of Legette. “He’s going to be great for us. He’s a huge part of this offense. It’s not any sort of wavering, any sort of — there’s nothing like that. I’m excited for this week. I’m excited for the weeks following for him.”

TDs for Renfrow

While Legette struggles, Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan is thriving in the Panthers offense with 11 catches for 168 yards through two games.

The No. 8 pick has developed into Young’s go-to option.

But McMillan doesn’t have a touchdown catch yet despite catching 26 TD catches in three seasons at the University of Arizona. Young threw two TDs passes to veteran slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and the other to running back Chuba Hubbard last Sunday.

McMillan said he doesn’t mind that others are getting the bulk of the targets in the red zone.

“Somebody is going to be open,” McMillan said. “If they start shading to me, we have way more players who can make plays. I’m not the only dude on the football field, so I have full confidence in the other 10 guys to go make plays. I feel like it is a good thing if they start shading to me.”

Red zone concerns

The Falcons scored on all five trips in the red zone against Minnesota, but managed just one touchdown.

Morris is hoping to get Robinson and others into the end zone in Week 3.

“We didn’t do a great job in the red zone (Sunday) night, for sure,” Morris said. “Fortunate enough for us, our defense held their team to almost the same poor play in the red zone, and it was able to work out for us.”

Terrell’s injury

The Falcons are expected to be without cornerback A.J. Terrell, who is listed as week to week after sustaining a hamstring injury in the second quarter against Minnesota. Dee Alford took his place and played 20 defensive snaps, but it is unclear who’ll fill in on Sunday with Morris adding it is an open competition.

″(Alford) got a chance to finish it for us,” Morris said. “He did a nice job, had a knockdown pass and some really good tackles.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.