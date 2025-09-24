WR Davante Adams, RT Rob Havenstein sit out Rams’ practice with what McVay says are minor injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Davante Adams missed practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday to rest a hamstring injury,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Davante Adams missed practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday to rest a hamstring injury, but coach Sean McVay doesn’t think it will prevent his star receiver from playing Sunday.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein also missed practice with an ankle injury, but McVay is similarly optimistic about the longtime starter.

Adams and Havenstein typically receive veteran rest days during a normal week of practice, but McVay acknowledged the Rams (2-1) also have injury concerns about the two key contributors to the NFL’s fifth-ranked offense heading into a visit from Indianapolis (3-0) this weekend.

“They came in (and) they’re a little sore,” McVay said. “We’ll take it a day at a time with those guys. Not expecting it to affect their game status.”

Adams has 213 yards and two touchdown receptions in his first three games for the Rams, although his 13 catches came on 29 targets. The six-time Pro Bowl selection is still working on a bond with quarterback Matthew Stafford while Los Angeles relies heavily on Puka Nacua, whose 29 receptions and 333 yards both lead the NFL.

After catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter, Adams didn’t have a reception in the second half of the Rams’ 33-26 loss at Philadelphia last Sunday. He was unable to haul in a contested pass in the end zone that could have won the game for Los Angeles in the fourth quarter.

The 33-year-old Havenstein is an 11-year starter on the Rams’ line and the only remaining player on the roster who began his career in St. Louis.

The Rams are averaging a robust 363.7 yards per game this season, but their 24.3 points per game are just 11th in the league. That’s because they’re 23rd in touchdown percentage on trips to the red zone, getting the ball in the end zone only 46.2% of the time.

After Joshua Karty kicked four field goals for the Rams in Philadelphia, his final two attempts were blocked, allowing the Eagles to steal the win after trailing by 19 points in the second half — the biggest lead ever blown by a McVay team.

Starting left guard Steve Avila was limited in practice with the ankle injury that has kept him out for the past two games. McVay isn’t sure whether Avila, who did about half of the work from a normal practice, will make his return against the unbeaten Colts.

Guard Justin Dedich, who started in Avila’s place against Philadelphia, was limited in practice by a chest injury. Tight end Colby Parkinson is still listed as limited by a shoulder injury that sidelined him for one game this month. Defensive end Braden Fiske (oblique) and safety Kam Kinchens (shoulders) also were limited.

