With Khalil Mack out injured, Chargers defense counting on Derwin James to keep LA rolling

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is heading into this week’s game against the Denver…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is heading into this week’s game against the Denver Broncos with eye-popping praise from coach Jim Harbaugh.

“He’s the best safety I’ve ever seen,” Harbaugh said earlier this week.

James’ impact on the defense will be even more crucial Sunday when the Denver Broncos (1-1) come to Sofi Stadium since linebacker Khalil Mack is on injured reserve and will miss the first of at least four games after suffering a dislocated elbow in the Chargers’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Harbaugh’s lofty praise didn’t go unnoticed.

“I don’t take that lightly because I know Coach Harbaugh doesn’t just say stuff like that,” James said. “I know what type of guy he is. I know if he says it, he really believes it, so I don’t take that lightly. That’s a lot of respect coming from him. My peers and my teammates and my coaches, that’s who I do it for, and the fans and my family, as long as they respect me and they hold me in high regard, I’m happy. I just want to keep showing up every day and prove to him why he made that statement and do my part.”

The Chargers defense played well after Mack left the game in the first quarter of a 20-9 win, and James knows that must continue if the team can improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2002. That season, the Chargers finished 8-8 and failed to make the playoffs.

James is second on the team in tackles with 14, including eight solo tackles. Asked who the best safety is that he’s ever seen, the seventh-year pro said: “Sean Taylor, rest in peace. But physically, I probably have to go with Ed Reed. My favorite was Sean Taylor.”

Mack’s presence is still being felt in the building. He was at practice Thursday and in the locker room. He’s an unofficial coach, too.

“There’s no replacing Khalil Mack on or off the field,” safety Tony Jefferson said. “Collectively as a unit, some of the younger guys and other guys, it’s their time to step up. I think I’m a prime example of someone going down and you have to step in and there can’t be a drop-off. Collectively everyone has to come together and do a little more when you lose the heartbeat of the defense.”

Jefferson was signed off the practice squad Thursday and played in the game against the Raiders, too.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter hopes for a similar effort that can match a defense that didn’t allow a touchdown last week. The Raiders kicked three field goals.

Mack didn’t play the final three quarters, so the Chargers have shown they can play well even without their star.

“It’s a tough loss because Khalil is so valuable, so important,” Minter said. “I think we have tried to preach the depth that we have and our confidence in a lot of players in the room. When something happens to somebody it’s an opportunity for somebody else. I feel great about that room. I think Kyle Kennard is going to get a great opportunity to show what he can do. We’ll let those guys get settled in.

“Like anything, when we have this type of room and type of guys, happening in the game, how would Khalil want us to play and what would he want our mindset to be? He wouldn’t want us to worry one ounce about him and just play the way we know we can play. We’ll try to honor him, honestly, while he’s out.”

Last season, the 34-year-old Mack had 39 tackles and six sacks. The Chargers are relieved Mack wasn’t lost for the season. His words and mentorship are valuable, too.

“Coach Mack? The coolest thing to me was Coach talked about the way he handled that right when it happened,” Minter said. “The biggest surprise to me is when you see something like that, I want to say within 30 minutes he’s back on the sideline coaching the guys up, sitting next to guys on the bench looking at the iPad. That is the ultimate team guy. He’ll continue to do that and he’s back at meetings. It’s great for our guys to see how important it is to him. He’ll do whatever he can to help out. Blessed to have a guy like that.”

Justin Herbert and the Chargers are rolling, averaging 23.5 points per game, tied for 11th in the league. The defense won’t need to pitch a shutout, just be good.

The Chargers have already taken down the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil and the Raiders on “Monday Night Football.” They have a third consecutive game against an AFC West rival Sunday. And a 3-0 record would set up the Chargers nicely for a run at the division title.

“You only play six of them and this will be the third one,” James said. “You have to make them all count. Not like every game isn’t important but these division games mean a lot.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.