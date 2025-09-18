Winless Texans looking to jump-start another season with a trip to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been in this position before. Not long ago, either. The winless Texans…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been in this position before. Not long ago, either.

The winless Texans traveled to Jacksonville in Week 3 of the 2023 season and left with a much-needed victory that turned out to be a catalyst for their first of back-to-back AFC South titles.

They’re in a similar situation now and arguably need a similar result Sunday.

“Kind of the same spot we’re in here,” third-year Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “But it’s just different circumstances, different team. “Each year, to me, the team is different with its own different set of issues.”

The Texans (0-2) definitely have issues. They are last in the NFL in scoring, averaging 14 points in losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay. C.J. Stroud has one touchdown pass, has converted just four of 18 third downs and has been sacked six times behind a revamped line that features four new starters.

Now, Houston is trying to avoid an 0-3 start. Only six teams in the Super Bowl era have made the playoffs after digging such an early season hole and just one since 2000 (Houston in 2018).

“It’s not ideal,” Stroud said. “But you don’t cry about it and be a Debbie Downer. … There’s time and place for that. But two weeks in, can’t lose your mind but also can’t be too relaxed. It’s a little bit of a balance.”

The Jaguars (1-1), who haven’t beaten Houston in Jacksonville since 2017, feel like they’re close to being unbeaten after two games.

They blew out Carolina in the opener and then had Cincinnati on the ropes before Brian Thomas Jr. dropped a fourth-down pass near the goal line. The Bengals responded with a 92-yard touchdown drive – which included a questionable fourth-down pass interference penalty against rookie sensation Travis Hunter — in the waning minutes.

“You can definitely feel the positive energy,” Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker said. “Obviously, nobody wants to lose. That’s the whole mindset in the locker room. But as far as we know it’s still early in the season. …

“We have to continuously come together in moments like that and pick each other up and just continuously finish the way we started. That’s the main thing: finish the way we start.”

More work ahead for Hunter

Hunter played a whopping 85 snaps against the Bengals and could be in line for even more work against the Texans. The Jaguars have been impressed with his skills and stamina through two games, and the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is arguably three plays away from being the talk of the league.

Lawrence underthrew a potential TD pass to Hunter in both games, and Hunter thought he sealed a victory against Cincy until he saw the penalty flag.

“We have a plan in place for his progression,” Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said. “He’s done pretty well to this point. … He’s trending the right way and obviously the more he plays the better the better he is going to be.”

Reinforcements on the way for Houston

Houston’s passing game should get a boost with the debuts of receivers Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios this week. Both missed the first two games with hamstring injuries. Kirk was traded to Houston in March after spending the last three seasons with the Jaguars, and Berrios signed with the Texans after playing for the Dolphins the last two years.

“I just think it’s another element that defenses have to account for and whatnot, and I hope to bring that,” Kirk said.

Can Thomas snap out of his slump?

Thomas will try to shake an early season slump against one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Houston’s Derek Stingley Jr.

Thomas has five receptions for 60 yards on a team-high 19 targets. Stingley pretty much locked down Los Angeles’ Davante Adams (4 catches for 51 yards) in Week 1 and Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans (5 for 56) in Week 2.

“People look at it how they look at it,” said Thomas, who wouldn’t call his start a slump. “I know what I’m capable of. I know what I can do. Everybody’s got their own opinions.”

Houston’s shaky run defense will be tested

The Texans need to shore up their run defense after giving up 169 yards rushing to the Bucs. The Jaguars, who lead the NFL in rushing, surely will test them.

Ryans said it comes down to tackling better.

“We didn’t make the plays that we are supposed to make,” he said.

—

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.