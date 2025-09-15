What is turf toe and why will it sideline the Bengals’ Joe Burrow for a few months?

Joe Burrow is the latest NFL star to be sidelined by turf toe — an odd-sounding but extremely painful injury.…

Its seemingly non-threatening name might cause some to downplay it. But turf toe certainly is no joking matter for anyone who has had to work their way back onto the field from it.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed Monday that Burrow will have surgery on his injured left toe, which is expected to sideline the franchise quarterback for a minimum of three months.

“I don’t know what a toe rehab looks like,” Taylor said. “I know Joe’s gonna give it everything he’s got. He’s gonna do everything he can to get onto the field.”

So, what is turf toe?

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the injury — medically known as a metatarsophalangeal joint sprain — occurs when the ligaments around the joint of the big toe at the ball of the foot are sprained or ruptured, often as a result of the toe being hyperextended. It happens sometimes when someone lifts their heel, but the ball of their big toe remains on the ground, jamming it and causing a hyperextension.

How does it affect athletes?

Turf toe makes it extremely difficult to push off your foot and cut while running. It’s painful and causes swelling. It can sideline players for several weeks or months, depending on the severity of the injury.

What are the different grades of turf toe?

Grade I: This is the best-case scenario, where there is only stretching of the ligament with swelling and tenderness but no tear. This could sideline a player for as little as a week.

Grade II: The ligament is partially torn and there’s bruising with restricted and painful movement with the toe. This could take several weeks to heal.

Grade III: The ligament is fully torn and there could be a dislocation of the joint — the metatarsophalangeal — in the big toe. This likely requires surgery and could take several months to heal.

How is turf toe treated?

Rest, icing and elevation is required, but further treatments depend on severity. Stiff-soled shoes or orthotics can help an athlete return faster from a Grade I injury. Someone with a Grade II injury might need a walking boot after a week or two of rest. A Grade III injury could require surgery and then all of the above during physical therapy.

