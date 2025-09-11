Vikings QB McCarthy misses practice to join his fiancée for the birth of their son

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy missed practice on Thursday to be with his fiancée for the…

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy was at the facility in the morning before departing for the hospital with his fiancée, Katya Kuropas. She made the announcement in May on Instagram that the couple is expecting a boy. They’ve been together since high school at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, a suburb west of Chicago.

McCarthy was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Vikings to a 27-24 comeback victory over the Bears in his NFL debut.

The Vikings host Atlanta on Sunday night.

