Vikings put RB Aaron Jones on IR with hamstring injury that will sideline him more than a month

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The ailing Minnesota Vikings placed running back Aaron Jones Sr. on injured reserve on Wednesday, requiring him to miss a minimum of four games with a hamstring injury suffered during what has become a costly defeat in the home opener.

With quarterback J.J. McCarthy likely out for multiple weeks with a sprained ankle that occurred in that 22-6 loss to Atlanta, the Vikings also signed Desmond Ridder, the starter in 2023 for the Falcons, to the active roster for more depth behind Carson Wentz and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.

Jordan Mason, who was in an even share of the backfield load with the nine-year veteran Jones, will become the clear featured ball carrier with promising undrafted rookie Zavier Scott behind him on the depth chart. The Vikings also signed old friend Cam Akers to the practice squad, after acquiring the sixth-year running back in separate in-season trades in 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams and 2024 with the Houston Texans.

Mason, who was acquired in an offseason trade with San Francisco, rushed for 667 yards in the first seven games last season for the 49ers while stepping in for the injured Christian McCaffrey.

“Jordan clearly has already shown his ability to be a heavy runner with yards after contact and all those things,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I’m not sure we could have more confidence in Jordan as a potential bell-cow kind of back.”

Jones had a career-high 1,138 rushing yards last season while starting all 17 games in his first season with the Vikings.

Ty Chandler, who began last season as the second option in the backfield before Akers arrived, was placed on IR last week after injuring his knee in the opener on a kickoff return. Two-time Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham also started the season on IR with a knee injury and must sit out at least two more games.

Akers, who was released at the end of training camp by the New Orleans Saints, became a favorite of O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips during their time together with the Rams that ended with a Super Bowl trophy after the 2021 season.

In 12 regular-season games last year for the Vikings, Akers had 64 carries for 297 yards for a career-best average of 4.6 yards per attempt. He also had 10 catches for 52 yards and totaled three touchdowns.

Ridder was a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2022 out of Cincinnati, whom he helped lead to a College Football Playoff semifinal berth. He passed for 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 64.2% completion rate and 2,836 yards in 2023, plus five rushing scores. The following year, when the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins and drafted Michael Penix Jr., Ridder was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for wide receiver and return specialist Rondale Moore.

Ridder was eventually signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024 and made one start there. He was cut at the end of training camp last month by the Cincinnati Bengals, who visit the Vikings this Sunday.

McCarthy, who was not at practice on Wednesday, has been wearing a walking boot around the facility, along with his usual positive vibes, O’Connell said.

“When he’s not getting treatment, he’s still heavily involved in meetings and installs with great energy and enthusiasm to attack it any way he can for now,” O’Connell said. “That’ll be able to build and progress from there.”

Neither center Ryan Kelly nor left tackle Justin Skule, who were both pulled from the Atlanta game and placed in the concussion protocol, was at practice on Wednesday. Edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, wearing a red non-contact jersey, was back on the field, raising the possibility of the defense getting two key starters back to play the Bengals if 14th-year safety Harrison Smith can clear the final hurdle in his return from a personal health matter that set back his conditioning last month.

Then there’s the unclear status of left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has not yet completed his comeback from ACL and MCL surgery with Skule starting the first two games in his place. O’Connell didn’t offer much of a hint on Wednesday when asked if Darrisaw would be able to make his season debut against the Bengals.

“Christian’s expectations and desire to be out on the field is driving everything right now. He’s continuing to try to get to a place where not only he’s comfortable with that, but that he feels ready to go for what’s out in front of him,” O’Connell said. “What that means for this weekend remains to be seen. It’s an ongoing process, and one we all knew was coming and expected.”

