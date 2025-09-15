Vikings feel the growing pains with young quarterback J.J. McCarthy after flop vs. Falcons

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For all the good vibes emanating from J.J. McCarthy’s debut with the Minnesota Vikings and the…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For all the good vibes emanating from J.J. McCarthy’s debut with the Minnesota Vikings and the statement made by that fourth-quarter comeback victory, the reality of this season still lurked behind the big stage.

He’s 22 years old, playing the most challenging and important position in the NFL for the first time. The majority of McCarthy’s first two games at the helm have made that clear.

“This is going to be a process for our team. Our young quarterback is going to make some plays. He’s going to make some unbelievable throws,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “And then, other times, he’s going to have an attempt and just miss something a little long, and we will go back and try to fix it. Sometimes, the fundamentals are going to be right, the technique is going to be right, but he’s learning on the fly right now.”

Failing to lead the Vikings into the end zone in their 22-6 loss to Atlanta in the home opener on Sunday night, with just one trip inside the 20-yard line and three past midfield, McCarthy stumbled badly six days after his remarkable rally at Chicago.

As it turns out, he’ll have more time for a self-study of his mistakes. The Vikings don’t expect McCarthy to play this Sunday against Cincinnati because of a sprained ankle he suffered at the end of a 16-yard run late in the third quarter and played through, O’Connell announced.

The Vikings from O’Connell on down were deeply disappointed by the way the rest of the offense played around McCarthy, a troubling trend for seven of eight quarters this season.

Though McCarthy often held onto the ball too long, he faced constant pressure and was sacked six times. Short-yardage running plays were frequently stuffed by the Falcons, and O’Connell again missed some opportunities to stick with Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones on the ground when the deficit was no more than six points over the first three quarters. The injury-depleted offensive line was also responsible for two false starts and one delay-of-game penalty.

“We’re not expecting J.J. to be perfect. We’re not expecting anyone to be perfect,” Justin Jefferson said. “But we all expect everyone to do their jobs when it’s time to, even myself.”

Ball placement and ball security, particularly under duress, require even more precision in the pros than in college, where McCarthy simply didn’t drop back for national champion Michigan as much as he’ll be doing with the Vikings.

The first of McCarthy’s three turnovers was the most costly, when his throw to Jalen Nailor on an out route was just inside enough for rookie Billy Bowman to be able break on it and make a diving an interception at the Minnesota 38 with 2:03 left in the second quarter. That set up a Falcons field goal, as did his fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter when he was sacked by an unblocked Zach Harrison.

Then there were the misses.

Trailing by six points late in the third quarter, on third-and-9, McCarthy had Jefferson wide open on a curl route at the marker that he underthrew as the ball hit the turf before the All-Pro could fully slide his arms underneath it. With the Vikings down 15-6 early in the fourth quarter, Nailor broke open on a third-and-1 go route that McCarthy overthrew.

“We’ve got a lot to do,” McCarthy said. “I’ve got a lot to do personally. There’s a lot of things about this game that show up. It’s awesome to be part of such a great group where I know we’re going to grow together and I know we’re going to learn together. There’s a lot of love in that locker room. That’s what it comes down to. This is a long season. Everyone is telling me this is a freaking journey, and I believe them wholeheartedly.”

What’s working

While the defense missing three starters was too soft on the ground, as Bijan Robinson gained 143 of Atlanta’s 218 rushing yards, the Vikings were stout in the red zone. The only touchdown allowed on five Falcons drives that crossed the 20 was with 3:22 remaining when O’Connell directed them to let Tyler Allgeier score on second-and-5 so the clock would stop.

What needs help

The pass protection the Vikings were determined to shore up this year has not held up. With left tackle Christian Darrisaw still out in the final stage of his recovery from knee surgery, replacement Justin Skule was vulnerable again before he was forced out by a concussion and third-stringer Walter Rouse stepped in.

Stock up

Nailor has gotten open consistently with Jefferson commanding heavy coverage and Jordan Addison serving his suspension for a suspected DUI case.

Stock down

Myles Price totaled only 6 yards on three punt returns and muffed one late in the fourth quarter, the fourth turnover of the game for the Vikings. Price also became the primary kickoff returner with Ty Chandler (knee) out and had only one attempt (32 yards) longer than 25 yards.

Injury report

McCarthy will likely join RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) and C Ryan Kelly (concussion) on the inactive list this week. The status of backup LT Justin Skule (concussion), who has started the first two games for Christian Darrisaw (knee), also is uncertain. After missing three starters against the Falcons, the defense could be closer to full strength with OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) on track to practice and S Harrison Smith (conditioning) progressing.

Key number

95 — The Vikings’ offense has taken only 95 snaps, the fewest per game in the league. They’re third-lowest in average time of possession.

Up next

The Vikings will play the Bengals in a matchup of backups. Jake Browning will start for the visitors after a toe injury sidelined 2024 Comeback Player of the Year award winner and Pro Bowl pick Joe Burrow.

