Vikings and Steelers clash in Dublin for first NFL regular-season game in Ireland

Minnesota (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh (2-1) in Dublin, Ireland

Sunday 9:30 a.m. EDT, NFL Network

BetMGM NFL Odds: Vikings by 2 1/2

Against the spread: Vikings 2-1; Steelers 1-2

Series record: Steelers lead 10-9

Last meeting: Vikings beat Steelers 36-28 on Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Last week: Vikings beat Cincinnati 48-10 at home; Steelers beat New England 21-14 in Foxborough, Mass.

Vikings offense: overall (28), rush (13), pass (30), scoring (6).

Vikings defense: overall (6), rush (22), pass (3), scoring (9).

Steelers offense: overall (30), rush (31), pass (24), scoring (12).

Steelers defense: overall (28), rush (26), pass (26), scoring (22).

Turnover differential: Vikings plus-2; Steelers plus-5.

Vikings player to watch

CB Isaiah Rodgers. The first player in Vikings history with two defensive touchdowns in a game, Rodgers led the romp over the Bengals by scoring on an 87-yard interception return and a 66-yard fumble return in the first half. He added two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

Steelers player to watch

DT Cam Heyward. The 15-year veteran raised eyebrows by staging a “hold in” during training camp in hopes of getting a raise. Whatever rust — and ill-will — he might have had to brush off is now long gone. Heyward had one of the best games of his stellar career against the Patriots, picking up a sack, forcing a fumble and deflecting a pass that ended up in the hands of teammate Brandon Echols in the end zone to cut short a New England drive.

Key matchup

Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey vs. Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson. With Pittsburgh’s new-look secondary expected to return to full strength for the first time since Week 1, Ramsey — who has been working in various roles, including safety — can return to his main job of matching up with the opponent’s top receiver. This week, that means taking on Jefferson, whose numbers have been modest (by his standards) through three games. That could change with fellow wideout Jordan Addison back following a three-game suspension, meaning Jefferson might see a little less double coverage and a lot of Ramsey.

Key injuries

Vikings: DT Javon Hargrave (chest/ribs) and OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) were held out of practice on Wednesday, with the hope of ramping them up as the week unfolds. … QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is out again, with Carson Wentz filling in. Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) is on track to return after missing the previous game, but rookie left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) is out. Two starters remain on short-term IR with hamstring strains: LB Blake Cashman and RB Aaron Jones.

Steelers: Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) will miss his second straight game. Safety DeShon Elliott (knee) could be back after getting injured in the season opener three weeks ago. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) could also return after sitting out the past two games.

Series notes

Pittsburgh leads the series 10-9, but the Vikings have won two of the past three meetings, including a 34-27 victory in 2013 in a game played in London. That was the second neutral site meeting between the two clubs. The first was 50 years ago in New Orleans when the Steelers won the first of their six Super Bowl titles by stopping Fran Tarkenton and the Purple People Eaters in a 16-6 victory. … Because the 2013 game in London and this one in Dublin were scheduled as home games for the Steelers, the Vikings will play a 23-season span with just one visit to Pittsburgh if the NFL scheduling formula remains the same. Their most recent road win against the Steelers was in 1995.

Stats and stuff

This is the first NFL regular-season game played in Ireland. Pittsburgh previously faced Chicago in a preseason game in Dublin in 1997. … The Steelers have deep ties to the Emerald Isle. The Rooney family emigrated to the United States from Newry, County Down. The late Dan Rooney, a longtime Steelers executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer, served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012. … This is Pittsburgh’s eighth international game (including preseason). The Steelers are 3-4 all time when playing outside the United States. … Pittsburgh is looking for a second straight 3-1 start. … Minnesota is 4-0 in regular-season international games, all in London. … Wentz was 14 for 20 for 173 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers and a 129.8 passer rating in his Vikings debut last week. … RB Jordan Mason had 116 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries last week, the first Vikings rusher with 100-plus yards and two-plus scores in a game since Dalvin Cook on Dec. 9, 2021, against the Steelers. … Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel had his fourth multi-sack game last week in 19 games with the team. … The Vikings defense has seven forced fumbles, including one in each of the past two games by LB Eric Wilson. … Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers will make his 31st start against Minnesota, whom he saw at least twice a season while playing in Green Bay. Rodgers is 17-12-1 when facing the Vikings. Rodgers has passed for 59 touchdowns against Minnesota, his second-highest total against an opponent, trailing only Chicago (64). … Rodgers needs 16 completions to pass former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger for sixth on the NFL’s completion list. Rodgers is at 5,425, with Roethlisberger just ahead at 5,440. … Pittsburgh has won two of its first three despite being outgained in every game. A leaky but opportunistic defense produced five takeaways last week against New England, including two in the end zone to win for the first time in Foxborough, Mass., since 2008. … Steelers LB TJ Watt ended a streak of seven straight games without a sack when he got to New England’s Drake Maye twice last week. Watt will play in his 125th regular-season game on Sunday. Watt’s 110 sacks through 124 games are third most all time. … Pittsburgh will be on a bye next week. The Steelers have won seven of their past eight pre-bye games. … Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled to move the ball at times but has taken advantage when in close. The Steelers have scored touchdowns on seven of their eight trips inside the opponent’s 20 (87.5%), the second-best touchdown rate in the league. … Pittsburgh’s offensive line, which allowed nine sacks through two games, didn’t let New England get to Rodgers once last week. … Steelers RB Jaylen Warren is starting to take control of the starting job. Warren has 54 touches through three games and had a career-best 18 carries last week against the Patriots.

Fantasy tip

Vikings K Will Reichard has made a 50-plus-yard field goal in each of his past seven regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest run in team history. He’s 6 for 6 on field goals and 7 for 7 on extra points this season. In four career outdoor games, the second-year player has not missed a kick: 5 for 5 on field goals and 12 for 12 on extra points.

