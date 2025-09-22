Unbeaten San Francisco 49ers face new challenge after Nick Bosa’s season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have overcome injuries to star players to pull out three straight…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have overcome injuries to star players to pull out three straight wins to open the season in games that weren’t decided until the closing minutes.

The latest came when backup quarterback Mac Jones led a drive to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 35-yard field goal on the final play of a 16-15 win over Arizona on Sunday.

As satisfying as the 3-0 start is, the Niners now might be facing their toughest challenge: Star defensive end Nick Bosa has a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out the rest of the season.

“You don’t just replace a guy like Nick,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. “Everyone’s got to keep continuing to get better at everything. Same thing I’d be preaching if we did have Nick, too. When you lose your better players, it gets harder. … Lots of guys obviously will have to step it up as it goes, but I believe that’ll be more by committee than any individual.”

The Niners have overcome absences by players like Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings to get off to a 3-0 start this season. All three games went down to the end, with San Francisco’s defense closing out wins at Seattle and New Orleans thanks to strip-sacks by Bosa and Bryce Huff and then the offense doing the work at the end against the Cardinals.

Jones, playing on a gimpy knee, completed five passes for 59 yards to set up the game-winning kick.

“This team is not at its full potential,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “We’re still trying to figure out who we are, too. It’s been gritty and grimy, but we have found ways to figure things out and still finish with a win. We know we’re not a finished product., but we’re going to continue to grow.”

What’s working

Two-minute offense. Jones has led three successful end-of-half drives in two games as QB for the Niners. He drove San Francisco to a TD at the end of the first half in Week 2 at New Orleans and then field goals at the end of the second and fourth quarter on Sunday against Arizona. Jones is 18 for 26 for 189 yards and one TD on those three possessions.

“I enjoy it because I think it takes thinking out of it and you just go out there and play and you get into a rhythm,” Jones said.

What needs help

Running game. The 49ers haven’t been able to get the running game going this season, with their 3.28 yards per carry ranking fifth worst in the NFL. They have yet to have a single run go for 20 yards and Christian McCaffrey’s 3.38 yards per carry are his lowest through three games since his rookie season in 2017.

Stock up

WR Ricky Pearsall had his second 100-yard game of the season with eight catches for 117 yards, including a 34-yarder on fourth-and-2 that set up San Francisco’s only TD of the game. Pearsall’s eight catches on throws at least 15 yards downfield lead the NFL as the 2024 first-round pick is emerging as the Niners’ No. 1 receiver.

Stock down

LG Connor Colby. The seventh-round rookie fared well in relief of Ben Bartch in Week 2 but struggled against the Cardinals. Colby allowed a team-high five pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Injuries

Purdy (toe) will practice Wednesday and has a shot to play this week after missing two games. … Jennings is also day to day after missing the game with injuries to his shoulder and ankle. … DT C.J. West broke his thumb and will need surgery but could play this week with a cast. … Jones (knee), DL Mykel Williams (wrist) and CB Renardo Green (neck) are day to day.

Key stat

3-0 — The 49ers improved to 3-0 in one-score games after struggling to pull those out previously under Shanahan. San Francisco’s .414 winning percentage in one-score games in Shanahan’s first eight seasons ranked ninth worst in the NFL.

Next steps

The 49ers will host Jacksonville on Sunday in search of their fifth 4-0 start in the Super Bowl era.

