Tutu Atwell makes a late 88-yard TD catch, and Rams rally past Colts 27-20 after Mitchell’s fumble

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tutu Atwell hasn’t received many opportunities to make big plays in his five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He knew he finally had a chance Sunday when he looked over his shoulder to see Matthew Stafford’s perfect spiral sailing toward him, and the speedy receiver pulled it in and took it all the way home.

Adonai Mitchell is still waiting to score his first touchdown for the Indianapolis Colts, even though he made a similarly spectacular play — all but the very last yard of it, that is.

Atwell caught an 88-yard touchdown pass from Stafford with 1:33 to play, and the Rams rallied to end the Colts’ unbeaten start to the season with a 27-20 victory.

While the Rams (3-1) earned a gritty comeback win by scoring two TDs in the final 3:20, the Colts (3-1) couldn’t overcome Mitchell’s mind-boggling fumble right before the receiver crossed the goal line with what was about to be a 76-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

“Just lost focus,” Mitchell said. “Made a play that can’t happen.”

Stafford passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns, including the longest TD throw of his 17-year NFL career. Los Angeles tied it on his 9-yard TD pass to Puka Nacua, who finished with 13 catches for a career-high 170 yards.

After the Rams’ defense quickly got the ball back following Nacua’s score, Stafford made a brilliant throw on the next snap for the decisive score by Atwell, who frequently goes underutilized in Sean McVay’s offense. Atwell’s TD catch was only his second reception of the season.

“It felt great,” Atwell said. “It’s something I’ve been doing my whole (football) career. I’m happy, but it’s something I’m capable of, and I’m glad we got the win.”

Kam Curl then made his second interception of the day with 53 seconds left, and the Rams ran out the clock on a thrilling win featuring four lead changes.

Stafford said Atwell was “the last thought in my head jogging out on the field” before the TD throw, but he pounced when Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon fell down in coverage. Indianapolis safety Camryn Bynum also said his defense only had 10 men on the field.

“I was so proud of him, so happy for him,” Stafford said of Atwell. “Like Sean said, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. That’s the guy he is. He comes to work every day to do whatever is asked of him, and he made the biggest play in the biggest moment.”

Davante Adams also caught a TD pass for the Rams.

Michael Pittman Jr. caught a go-ahead TD pass from Daniel Jones with 11:34 to play, but the Colts couldn’t start 4-0 for the first time in 16 years despite dominating the first 25 minutes of the second half.

“Obviously, we hurt ourselves in a lot of situations with penalties,” Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen said. “We’ve got to take care of the football, and that starts with me.”

This game likely will be remembered for that incredible mistake by Mitchell, who made a long reception and beat two Rams defensive backs down the sideline early in the third quarter. As he held out the ball for an apparent celebration of his first career TD, he lost control and fumbled for a touchback instead of a 76-yard score.

“He made a heck of a catch on that play to get to the ball there,” Jones said. “Incredible, incredible catch. … Just lost the ball there at the end, but (we) feel for him. I know he hurts with that.”

Indianapolis’ defense got the ball back right after Mitchell’s mistake, and Jones capped a 90-yard drive with a TD pass to Pittman, a USC product from the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Stafford and Kyren Williams botched a handoff on the Rams’ next snap and Adetomiwa Adebawore recovered deep in Los Angeles territory, but the Colts could only manage Spencer Shrader’s second field goal — and the Rams roared back from there.

Jones passed for 262 yards for the Colts, who also had a 53-yard rushing TD by Jonathan Taylor taken off the board by a holding call on Mitchell with 2:15 to play.

Jones made his first two turnovers in a Colts uniform when Indianapolis’ first and final drives ended in interceptions, but the veteran quarterback was mostly sharp, going 24 of 33.

Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren scored his first career rushing TD in the second quarter.

Injuries

Colts RB Tyler Goodson was ruled out with a groin injury in the second half.

Up next

The Colts host the Raiders next Sunday.

The Rams host the 49ers on Thursday night.

