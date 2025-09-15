Titans’ youth movement shows glimpses of promise but no wins in 0-2 start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ youth movement means their rebuilding project is a mix of flashes of promise…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ youth movement means their rebuilding project is a mix of flashes of promise and frustrating missteps.

That’s why they are 0-2.

The Titans have been good enough to lead both games against Denver and the Los Angeles Rams — both playoff teams last January.

Yet their own mistakes have proved costly, and the latest 33-19 loss to the Rams means Tennessee is stuck in an eight-game skid going back to last season.

That isn’t helping coach Brian Callahan’s odds of keeping his job through his second season, and now AFC South rival Indianapolis (2-0) visits Sunday to conclude a two-game home stand.

“We got to find a way to go win a game,” Callahan said Monday.

The offense has managed to score all of one touchdown to start this season. Joey Slye has been their best offensive option, making all eight field goals.

The Titans took a 13-10 lead into halftime against the Rams only for several players to say they came out flat for the second half. They were outgained 133-40 in the third quarter, and Tennessee has been outscored 20-3 in the fourth quarter through two games.

“We’ve got to do a better job at finishing,” defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said.

What’s working

The Titans’ rookie class. Yes, Tennessee is starting quarterback Cam Ward and also wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. They’re getting contributions from several others as well.

Chimere Dike, their first pick in the fourth round, has been big on special teams with a 71-yard kickoff return in the opener. Only a late flag for a blindside block wiped out his 57-yard punt return for a TD against the Rams. Tight end Gunnar Helm has three catches, and five draft picks played.

“I just think we have to do it at a faster rate,” Ward said of the Titans trying to win games. “We’ve got to continue to have more urgency every day. We’ve got to get better every day. It is all a process. It’s all about patience. But at some point, it just comes to you just got to go take it.”

What needs help

The offense. Yes, Slye has been automatic so far joining Brandon Aubrey (2024), John Kasay (1996) and Nick Lowery (1985) as the only NFL players to make four field goals in each of the first two games of a season since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.

Yes, the Titans have played a pair of playoff teams from last season to start 2025. Winning NFL games usually requires touchdowns scored regularly.

Ward capped a 56-yard drive with his first touchdown pass. That’s the longest drive the Titans have managed offensively this season.

Stock up

Ayomanor. The Titans’ second selection in the fourth round out of Stanford has started the first two games, and he showed why against the Rams. He made an amazing one-handed catch down the sideline to give the Titans first-and-goal.

Then he ran left across the end zone with Ward scrambling and caught the first NFL touchdown for both rookies.

Ayomanor led the Titans with 56 yards receiving, catching four of six balls thrown to him. He is averaging 11 1/2 yards a catch.

Stock down

Callahan. Pick either Brian or his dad Bill. The head coach calling offensive plays is not getting the results that matter most. His dad is the offensive line guru whose NFL experience was expected to help the offensive line better protect the quarterback.

The Titans have allowed more sacks (11) through the first two games of 2025 than they did to start last season (seven) with Will Levis as quarterback.

The head coach said the sacks are on the offense as a whole: “The number in and of itself is concerning.”

Injuries

RT JC Latham missed his first NFL game with a strained hip that kept him out against the Rams. Veteran RG Kevin Zeitler missed the last 14 snaps with an injured elbow.

Key number

11. That’s how many sacks the Titans have allowed trying to protect the No. 1 overall draft pick with an offensive line revamped specifically to help Ward grow as a rookie. That ties him with four others sacked 11 times through his first two career games.

It’s not the most ever, but Ward is close. David Carr and David Norrie (15), David Klingler (14) and Archie Manning (13) were sacked more to start their careers.

Next steps

The Titans desperately need a win Sunday against the Colts before hitting the road again for a three-game road swing.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.