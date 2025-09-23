Titans trade starting cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and a draft pick to Jets for 6th-round pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans traded starting cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and a seventh-round pick in the 2026…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans traded starting cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 draft to the New York Jets on Tuesday for a sixth-round selection next April.

The Titans announced the trade hours after coach Brian Callahan said he was handing over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

Acquiring Brownlee, a fifth-round pick out of Louisville in 2024, helps the Jets (0-3) add some depth in a struggling secondary behind starters Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens and nickel cornerback Michael Carter II.

It also reunites Brownlee with defensive back coach/pass game coordinator Chris Harris, who was Tennessee’s defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach last season. The Jets play Miami on Monday night.

As a rookie, the 5-foot-10, 194-pound Brownlee started 14 games and ranked third on the Tennessee defense with 75 tackles. He also ranked fifth among AFC rookies with nine passes defended and led all rookie defensive backs with seven tackles for loss.

Brownlee started the first two games and had two tackles for loss this season. He missed last week’s loss to Indianapolis with an injured ankle and was seen at the stadium pregame with his foot in a walking boot.

The Titans also signed running back Raheem Blackshear to the practice squad.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.