Titans sign veteran safety Amani Hooker to a multiyear extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee safety Amani Hooker has signed an extension, keeping one of the Titans’ longest-tenured players with the franchise around past this season.

The Titans announced the multiyear deal Saturday morning ahead of their season opener at Denver. Financial terms were not included.

Hooker is going into his seventh season with the Titans, tying him with three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons as the longest continuously tenured players on this roster. Hooker thanked Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and team officials for their support in giving him an opportunity.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my family and my teammates and those who’ve been in my corner since the beginning,” Hooker said. “I’m proud to be a Titan for many more years and look forward to building toward one goal.”

Hooker was poised to hit free agency in March 2026 under the previous extension he received in September 2022. The 116th pick overall in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Iowa was selected as a team captain for this season.

He is coming off possibly his best season yet. Starting a career-high 14 games, Hooker led the Titans with a career-high five interceptions that also tied for sixth most in the NFL.

He has 12 interceptions for his career and ranks ninth for most interceptions with this franchise since the start of the 1999 season and fourth among safeties for the team.

Hooker also has defended 31 passes, forced five fumbles and had 335 tackles, starting 51 of 80 games.

