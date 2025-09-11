Titans right tackle JC Latham says hip injury will sideline him against the Rams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee starting right tackle JC Latham said Thursday that he will be out Sunday against the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee starting right tackle JC Latham said Thursday that he will be out Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in the Titans’ home opener.

Latham left the season-opening loss in Denver early in the fourth quarter after with an injured hip that limited him during the preseason. Titans coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Latham aggravated an issue that the lineman has been playing through.

“I’m still taking the approach mentally that I’m starting,” Latham said in the locker room after practice. “So I try to get as much film this week. as I was last week taking the same approach.”

The seventh pick overall in 2024 out of Alabama started every offensive snap as a rookie, playing 1,032 snaps. Latham wasn’t available to reporters Wednesday when he didn’t practice. He said Thursday that he is dealing with a strain that limits his ability to move as needed at lineman.

Latham said he’s getting all the treatment and taking medication to help.

“I try to get as much of that building as I can as if I’m actually playing,” Latham said. “Eat right, make sure my weight is where it’s supposed to be, lifting and everything like that. The only thing that I’m not doing is just playing.”

Callahan won’t be available to reporters until after Friday’s practice, and an injury report won’t be available until later Thursday.

When Latham left the game, he was replaced by Olisaemeka Udoh who allowed a sack on his first play. Udoh is a seven-year veteran who played five seasons with Minnesota and spent last season with New Orleans.

The Rams have a strong pass rush led by outside linebackers Jared Verse, the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Byron Young along with defensive ends Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner.

The Titans will have had a week of practice to prep whoever starts in Latham’s place on Sunday. Before Latham talked to reporters, Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan said backups are potential starters anywhere and anytime.

“We’re always equipped to make sure that they’re prepared and make sure they’re drilled well, make sure that they’re always getting rep, and switching reps with our first team guys so that they’re always ready,” Callahan said.

