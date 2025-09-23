Titans coach Brian Callahan hands off play-calling duties amid 0-3 start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Brian Callahan announced Tuesday he’s handing off the offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks assistant…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Brian Callahan announced Tuesday he’s handing off the offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks assistant Bo Hardegree with the Titans off to an 0-3 start.

“I think this is one of the best things for us at the moment to help me do a better job as a head coach and be more present, available for the football team and less involved in just the day-to-day minutiae of getting ready to call a game,” Callahan said. “I think it’s going to be positive for us.”

Callahan was asked about whether he would consider not calling plays Monday after the Titans lost their ninth straight game going back to last season. Some fans chanted for him to be fired during the 41-20 loss to Indianapolis. He said then that everything was being evaluated.

He announced the change Tuesday, just before the Titans’ coordinators talked. Callahan had plenty of options to call the offensive plays from senior offensive assistant and a former NFL coach in Mike McCoy, hired this offseason, and offensive coordinator Nick Holz whose role remains unchanged.

Callahan said Hardegree interviewed for some coordinator jobs during the offseason and that the Titans were lucky to have him.

“Bo’s had some interim experience calling, he’s been with a rookie quarterback before. That part of it will make it a little bit seamless in that regard,” Callahan said.

Callahan is 3-17 as a head coach, with a .150 winning percentage. The Titans fired Ken Whisenhunt in November 2014 with a 3-20 record for a .130 winning percentage.

The Titans are starting a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick. But they are scoring fewer points per game (17) than in 2024 with 18.3 a game. Ward also is last among starting NFL quarterbacks in completing 54.5% of his passes and averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt.

Tennessee starts a three-game road swing Sunday at Houston (0-3).

