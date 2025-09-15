The Rams’ new receiving duo is already posting prolific numbers for an unbeaten team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Davante Adams caught a touchdown pass during a 106-yard receiving performance, while Puka Nacua racked up…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Davante Adams caught a touchdown pass during a 106-yard receiving performance, while Puka Nacua racked up eight catches and also rushed for a long score during a solid win for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams (2-0) are already getting what they hoped to see this season from their dynamic receiving duo after just two games together.

The Rams beat the Tennessee Titans 33-19 with a resilient, effective effort from their revamped passing game. Matthew Stafford already looks comfortable throwing to Adams, and that hasn’t stopped Nacua from beginning another prolific season with an NFL-best 18 catches.

“They complement each other really well, (and) the cool thing is they cheer for each other,” said Stafford, who targeted the duo with 22 of 32 passes in Nashville.

“Nobody’s more excited when (Adams) scores a touchdown than Puka, and vice versa. So it’s just awesome to have two talented guys that complement each other so well out there.”

Nacua and Cooper Kupp had a strong partnership with Stafford for the past two seasons, but Kupp’s inability to stay healthy and his huge contract prompted the Rams to move on from the Super Bowl 56 MVP. They landed Adams as a replacement, and the 32-year-old has 10 catches for 157 yards and that TD in his first two games.

Nobody around the Rams thinks it’s important to identify a No. 1 receiver.

In Sean McVay’s offense, there are usually plenty of passes to go around.

“They’re two great players, and (with) their different skill sets, there’s a different way that they figure out how to separate, work edges,” McVay said Monday. “But ultimately as receivers, they get open, they catch the ball, and they can create after the catch, and that’s a big deal for us. … They’re complementary, but they’re both great players, and we can use them. It’s no different than two great runners where their skill sets complement one another.”

Adams had only 51 yards receiving in his Rams debut against Houston, but he impacted the game by occupying star Texans cornerback Derek Stingley, freeing up his teammates to make big plays in LA’s win.

Nacua racked up 130 yards against Houston, and he got 91 more against Tennessee along with a 45-yard TD jet sweep, giving him 267 total yards in just two games.

What’s working

The Rams’ defense remained impressive. LA has allowed three touchdowns in its past six regular-season games going back to last season’s late surge, and it overcame a midgame injury to CB Ahkello Witherspoon to continue shutting down Cam Ward and the Tennessee offense. Los Angeles is fourth in the NFL with 258.5 yards per game allowed so far.

What needs help

The running game got a statistical boost from Nacua’s TD run on fourth down on the opening series, but the Rams again struggled for series-to-series consistency on the ground. Kyren Williams needed a 15-yard carry and a 12-yard carry on the final series in Nashville just to finish with 66 yards rushing for the second straight game. The rushing attack also started slowly last season before picking up steam down the stretch.

Stock up

Byron Young is breaking out as an elite pass rusher with two strong games. He sacked Ward twice, including one that forced a fumble, and was constantly in the Titans’ backfield.

Stock down

The special teams units had a mediocre day. LA gave up a 57-yard TD punt return that was negated by a fortunate flag for an illegal blindside block. The Titans then blocked a late extra-point attempt, and only rookie Terrance Ferguson’s downfield hustle prevented it from being returned for two points.

Injuries

Witherspoon went on injured reserve with a broken collarbone, and he’ll be out for three months or more. Well-paid veteran Darious Williams filled in for Witherspoon in Tennessee after not getting a single snap in the season opener. The Rams will also bring in another defensive back, McVay said. … DL Braden Fiske didn’t play much in Tennessee after tweaking an oblique muscle in pregame warmups, and the Rams will monitor him this week.

Key number

Both receivers hit statistical milestones in Tennessee. Adams topped 12,000 yards receiving, while Nacua joined Odell Beckham Jr. as the only players in the past 55 years with more than 200 receptions in their first 30 games.

Next steps

A trip to Philadelphia to face the defending champion Eagles, who beat the Rams in the regular season and then eliminated them from the playoffs last season. It’s an early measuring stick on a schedule full of long, portentous road trips for LA.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.